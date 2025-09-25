This Throwback Dish Is Dolly Parton's Favorite Way To Eat Clams

Legendary country singer and philanthropist Dolly Parton has an abiding love for all things culinary, whether it's her own chicken and dumplings or a variety of other Southern comfort foods. Parton's also gotten into the food business with a line of frozen dishes and her own wines, among a plethora of other products. But, when it comes to clams, the Tennessee native prefers a classic East Coast dish that's more closely associated with the crooner Frank Sinatra than the Queen of Nashville. She's a big fan of clams casino, that old school dish of clams with breadcrumbs, bacon, and peppers.

This dish is definitely not Southern; its roots are actually in New England. The dish was allegedly created by Julius Keller in 1917 when he worked at the Narragansett Pier Casino in Rhode Island, before he became a fixture of New York City's culinary scene in the '20s. Still, there are earlier references to a dish with the same name in both Washington D.C. and New York City. In the later case, it was nearly 20 years earlier than its supposed official birth. Whatever it's true origin, the dish soon became popular at East Coast Italian-American restaurants and spread from there. Parton, who grew up in rural Appalachia, didn't immediately take to shellfish as an adult. This may help explain the unusual way she likes her clams casino.