The Classic Frozen Treat Alfred Hitchcock Enjoyed After A Meal Of 3 Steaks

One of cinema's most influential figures, known for keeping audiences on the edge of their seats with his movies, seems to have also had those watching him eat dinner equally intrigued. Alfred Hitchcock was monolithic for his filmmaking, but also physically, he cut an imposing figure befitting his much-talked-about diet. Even in his 30s, Hitchcock's love for steak and ice cream was widely known. An anecdote from Casey McKittrick's book, "Hitchcock's Appetites: The Corpulent Plots of Desire and Dread," recounts the public's fascination with the director's appetite during his first trip to the United States in 1937. Dining at the popular 21 Club in New York City, Hitchcock ordered the now-famous meal of steak followed by ice cream not once but three times over! The six-course meal was topped off with brandy and tea, after which the satiated director stated to the New York Press, "I find contentment from food. It is a mental process rather than a physical one."

While celebrity food choices can sometimes be eclectic, like Johnny Cash's fondness for his mother's biblical dessert, Alfred Hitchcock's food choices seem to be fairly simple — steak for dinner, ice cream for dessert. However, he did have fine tastes and showed his appreciation for a particularly good scoop by saying, per TIME, "Such ice cream I would not trade for a steak & kidney pudding, a boiled silversmith with carrots & dumplings, or a Kentish chicken pudding. In fact, I like it." Interestingly, the director was reportedly skeptical of what he would be eating on that first trip to the United States. It's safe to say, however, that the food was to his liking.