One Of Johnny Cash's Favorite Desserts Was This Old School Southern Treat Made By His Mother

Behind Johnny Cash's "Man in Black" bad boy persona, he was a man of faith. The beloved singer-songwriter was raised in a devout Christian family in Arkansas and grew up with Southern culinary traditions. Among the dishes his mother made, one dessert stood out for its unique blend of Southern culture and religious heritage: scripture cake. Made with old-fashioned ingredients and tied to biblical references, it became one of Cash's favorite desserts.

The nostalgic cake you probably forgot existed appears to have roots in the American South and the Appalachian mountains. It would have been a common recipe in a Christian household in Arkansas. Recipes for the cake vary by region and household, but the dessert itself is basically a dense fruit cake packed with raisins, figs, spices, nuts, and butter. Instead of listing ingredients, bakers must interpret various bible verses to find out what they need.

The cookbook "Around the Opry Table," a collection of favorite recipes from country music legends, notes that scripture cake was one of Johnn'y favorites, and that the recipe was taken from his mother's book "Recipes and Memories from Mama Cash's Kitchen." It's easy to see why this would have been one of Johnny Cash's most beloved recipes — it's rustic, rich, and holds spiritual symbolism that aligned with his beliefs.