Who Actually Holds The Title For Inventing Fried Ice Cream?

There are few desserts quite like fried ice cream. As one of the most unique ways to enjoy ice cream without a cone, it was all the rage in the 1980s as a signature dessert during the heyday of Chi-Chi's. As creatively inspired as the idea of coating vanilla ice cream with a breading of corn flakes and coconuts before deep-frying it sounds, it makes one wonder who came up with such a gloriously decadent treat in the first place. Well, the answer is a bit muddy; and, despite its popularity, Chi-Chi's recipe was more of a successful Tex-Mex fusion rather than being authentically Mexican. That said, the research does show that fried ice cream isn't a recent invention and actually dates back to the late 19th century.

Many claims point to it being introduced during the 1893 Chicago World's Fair, although no sources accredit any of the attendees for its debut. Others say that a small Philadelphia company invented it, but no one attributes a name to said company. However, correlating evidence in the 1886 "Mrs. Rorer's Philadelphia Cook Book: A Manual of Home Economics" cites a recipe for the closely related Baked Alaska, which normally consists of ice cream and cake wrapped and baked in meringue. Baking is different from deep-frying, but this recipe doesn't call for cake, and the basic concept of cooking ice cream within an insulator like meringue is present here. While that might provide an answer to the dessert's origin, it could also mean that fried ice cream is actually a Baked Alaska offshoot, placing fried ice cream's technical origins in New York's Delmonico's restaurant in 1867 where Baked Alaska was invented.