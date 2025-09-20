When Creating Your Own Recipe, Don't Forget This Vital But Often-Ignored Piece Of Info

Creating an original recipe to share with friends and family or to post online is a fun way to spread joy to fellow foodies. However, it's important to be precise to make it possible for someone else to recreate your dish. One detail that is commonly left out of home cooks' recipes that makes them confusing to follow is the type of kitchen equipment required. Fortunately, Chowhound received exclusive tips from an expert on how to best convey the cooking and baking tools needed to prepare a recipe.

Nisha Vora, vegan recipe developer and NYT best-selling author, says, "Specifying required and recommended equipment is one of many things you can do to help your reader successfully make the recipe." Besides listing the type of equipment, it's important to avoid being vague in your description. Vora provides a perfect example of why. The creator of cooking blog Rainbow Plant Life says, "If your pan-seared tofu works great in a large nonstick frying pan but sticks in a stainless steel pan or overcrowds in a medium frying pan, it's important to specify 'large nonstick frying pan' or '12-inch nonstick frying pan' in the recipe."

While you can mention the equipment within the instructions, it's helpful to list less common tools needed in the recipe headnote. Vora says, "If a recipe requires specialty equipment in order to work well, the reader should know this before they start cooking. It's not a great user experience to realize halfway through cooking that you need a mortar and pestle when you don't have one."