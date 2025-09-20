Like many large-scale grocery companies, Aldi's coffee products originate from various global areas. But, when it comes to its supplier, Aldi works primarily with one company to manage the frequency of these exchanges and ensure transparency (the company's commitment to sustainability does not come at expensive prices or lower quality, either). NewCoffee is the primary roaster for Aldi-brand coffee products, but it receives raw beans from all over the world.

NewCoffee receives and processes raw coffee beans before roasting. The beans happen to come from various well-known coffee growers, including Brazil, Honduras, Tanzania, and Colombia. Working with NewCoffee, Aldi is committed to a partnership focused on fair, quality products at reasonable prices. The roaster has been in operation since the 1960s (running most of its production in Germany) and offers various coffee products, such as Aldi's range of whole espresso beans (try this trick before grinding your espresso beans).

Initially, NewCoffee was the supplier for only Aldi Süd Germany. Now, it's responsible for the majority of coffee produced for the whole of Aldi Business Group. NewCoffee is owned and operates as an independent subsidiary to Aldi Süd, but general customers outside of the company are also welcome to purchase NewCoffee's wide selection of offerings. The company ships it's coffee across global markets, including the United States, China, Ireland, and Switzerland.