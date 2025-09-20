Where Does Aldi Source Its Coffee?
Like many large-scale grocery companies, Aldi's coffee products originate from various global areas. But, when it comes to its supplier, Aldi works primarily with one company to manage the frequency of these exchanges and ensure transparency (the company's commitment to sustainability does not come at expensive prices or lower quality, either). NewCoffee is the primary roaster for Aldi-brand coffee products, but it receives raw beans from all over the world.
NewCoffee receives and processes raw coffee beans before roasting. The beans happen to come from various well-known coffee growers, including Brazil, Honduras, Tanzania, and Colombia. Working with NewCoffee, Aldi is committed to a partnership focused on fair, quality products at reasonable prices. The roaster has been in operation since the 1960s (running most of its production in Germany) and offers various coffee products, such as Aldi's range of whole espresso beans (try this trick before grinding your espresso beans).
Initially, NewCoffee was the supplier for only Aldi Süd Germany. Now, it's responsible for the majority of coffee produced for the whole of Aldi Business Group. NewCoffee is owned and operates as an independent subsidiary to Aldi Süd, but general customers outside of the company are also welcome to purchase NewCoffee's wide selection of offerings. The company ships it's coffee across global markets, including the United States, China, Ireland, and Switzerland.
Coffee transparency is important
NewCoffee is a proud Fair Trade-Certified company. Fair Trade works to ensure that coffee supply chains remain reciprocal and fair, with a focus on equality and transparency. Breaking down third-party qualifications is a crucial step in understanding the wider value of guaranteeing supply accountability for customers. Knowing that your coffee came from equitable origins also happens to make your morning brew that much more delicious. If this sounds familiar, other big grocery brands, such as Trader Joe's, also offer a wide range of coffee products that are Fair Trade. NewCoffee also works with Rainforest Alliance to validate its processing of raw beans to ensure all products are effectively managed with consideration of worker's rights and sustainable best practices. Aldi's efforts have been ongoing, and the company published a list of suppliers in 2021 for customers to keep better track of it's supply chain and further maintain accountability.
Keeping a general awareness as to how your coffee products are sourced is very important to ensure that small-scale farmers and growers are treated justly. NewCoffee also works to guarantee a rigid series of production standards to ensure that best practices are not only routinely maintained, but also promoted across it's operations and beyond. Aldi is known not just for its range of coffee beans, but also affordable brewing tools. Next time you're at Aldi, go ahead and try this $10 Aldi gadget that can save you money on cold brew — after you finish perusing the caffeinated beverage aisles.