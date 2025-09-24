This Unique Distillery Is Turning Crabs Into Whiskey

Distillers and brewers are an unusual bunch, combining science and art to produce drinkable creations. Over the years, they have given the world such wild concoctions as beer made from yeast found on the chair of Roald Dahl (the "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" author) that was dubbed Mr. Twit's Odious Ale. Then there were the folks over at the Industrious Spirit Company in Rhode Island, who created an oyster-based vodka called ​​Osteitra. Not to be outdone, another New England distillery, Tamworth Distilling & Mercantile out of New Hampshire, has created its own seafood-based spirit.

This one is called Crab Trapper Whiskey, and as the name suggests, it incorporates crabs and spices you're more likely to associate with a South Carolina seafood boil than whiskey. The man behind Tamworth Distilling is Steven Grasse, who previously launched Hendrick's Gin and Sailor Jerry Rum. Tamworth Distilling, which Grasse founded in 2015, is a farm-to-bottle distillery that uses local and foraged ingredients. Besides Crab Trapper, the company has created some other pretty wild spirits, like a durian fruit brandy and a whiskey made with venison. And in that spirit, Tamworth Distilling's use of European green crabs, which are an invasive species, stays true to the brand's ethos.