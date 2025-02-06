Meet Jurassic Saison: The Beer That Took 45 Million Years To Make

The process of extracting and growing the ancient yeast involved sterilizing and then freezing the amber in liquid nitrogen and then shattering it. The tiny fragments were then placed in microbiological growth media, like agar dishes. Raul Cano scored when one of the fragments containing the yeast spore began growing. Cano told the Washington Post in 2008, "It's just like the Rip Van Winkle effect. What they are doing, they are remaining dormant — the bacteria or the yeast and generally spores of some sort — and then when you take them out of the amber, they reawaken and continue to reproduce." He partnered with fellow molecular biologist Chip Lambert and tapped a home brewer to produce its first beers using the ancient yeast in 1997. In a full-circle moment, the beer was served at the cast party for "The Lost World," the sequel to "Jurassic Park."

By 2006, Fossil Fuels Brewing Company had its beer on tap at Stumptown in Guerneville, California. After fits and starts, the company scaled up with the help of Ian Schuster of Schubros Brewery and released its Jurassic Saison — a French-style farmhouse wheat ale — in December 2016. As is common with farmhouse ales, the beer has been described as earthy with strong lemon notes and a touch of pepperiness. "In this Saison, it has a really unique grapefruit taste and aroma," Schuster told Vice in 2016. Unfortunately, the beer is no longer being made and it appears the company has shut down (at least for now). But perhaps, like the ancient yeast Cano coaxed from its 45-million-year slumber, we'll again see a reborn Fossil Fuels Brewing Company and its Jurassic Saison.