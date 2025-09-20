How To Choose The Right Whiskey For Your Coffee Cocktail

Coffee-based cocktails are hugely popular at the minute, and with so many components, it's easy to throw the balance of flavors off. With so many roasters on the market, coffee beans boast a wide array of nuanced flavors that range from fruit-forward to chocolate. Certain blends will of course pair better with different types of whiskey, but determining which to use can feel daunting without proper guidance. Therefore thinking through your whiskey choice is very important. The good news is, you've got options — just make sure not to use any of the worst whiskeys of all time.

Deena Sayers, the beverage director at The Stand in New York City, gave Chowhound some exclusive insight about whiskey and how to feature the spirit in a coffee cocktail. When considering whether to go for rye, bourbon, or Irish whiskey, she says, "all of the above! It really depends on my mood." Though each of these whiskey types would do well with various creamy, syrupy components alongside the right coffee blend, she did mention an option that does considerably well in cocktails. "I love using rye — it adds a touch of spice and an extra layer of flavor that plays beautifully with coffee."

If you like your drinks to have some bite to them, rye is the way to go. The smoother vanilla flavor of a sweeter-leaning bourbon may interest you as well — which pairs beautifully with stronger coffee blends and darker roasts. On the other side, the unmistakable flavor of an Irish coffee is quite difficult to compete with. You may just have to try them all (at least once).