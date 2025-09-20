How To Choose The Right Whiskey For Your Coffee Cocktail
Coffee-based cocktails are hugely popular at the minute, and with so many components, it's easy to throw the balance of flavors off. With so many roasters on the market, coffee beans boast a wide array of nuanced flavors that range from fruit-forward to chocolate. Certain blends will of course pair better with different types of whiskey, but determining which to use can feel daunting without proper guidance. Therefore thinking through your whiskey choice is very important. The good news is, you've got options — just make sure not to use any of the worst whiskeys of all time.
Deena Sayers, the beverage director at The Stand in New York City, gave Chowhound some exclusive insight about whiskey and how to feature the spirit in a coffee cocktail. When considering whether to go for rye, bourbon, or Irish whiskey, she says, "all of the above! It really depends on my mood." Though each of these whiskey types would do well with various creamy, syrupy components alongside the right coffee blend, she did mention an option that does considerably well in cocktails. "I love using rye — it adds a touch of spice and an extra layer of flavor that plays beautifully with coffee."
If you like your drinks to have some bite to them, rye is the way to go. The smoother vanilla flavor of a sweeter-leaning bourbon may interest you as well — which pairs beautifully with stronger coffee blends and darker roasts. On the other side, the unmistakable flavor of an Irish coffee is quite difficult to compete with. You may just have to try them all (at least once).
Different coffee cocktails to try with whiskey
Though it's an important consideration, many whiskeys and coffee blends work well together, it just comes down to balancing your other components. When discussing the different qualities of either drink, Deena Sayers notes that the "smokiness with the bitterness of coffee is second to none — it's an incredible combination." If you happen to lean toward smoother, sweeter cocktails, she says you'll want to consider that "bourbon's sweetness, on the other hand, blends seamlessly with coffee and creates a rich, balanced drink."
For those who do happen to have quite an affinity for sugar, there's a drink called the Scots Coffee, which combines cream soda, espresso, and whisky for a sweet, fizzy finished product that's vaguely nostalgic. You may have heard of whiskey highballs and espresso sodas but these drinks are even better when you combine the two. What you'll end up with is a smoky, slightly bitter, fizzy drink that is great for those who prefer their cocktails to be less sweet. If you do lean sweet however, there are myriad syrups that seamlessly suit this combination as well.
If the above sounds a little too adventurous and you plan to go a bit classic instead, Irish whiskey makes for a phenomenal spirit base to nearly any espresso martini. Whatever you end up trying, just make sure you avoid this crucial mistake when storing coffee beans. This way you can ensure the best possible flavor when you go to grind and incorporate your coffee into your drink.