Give Your Espresso Martini A Bold New Depth With Irish Whiskey

The espresso martini was first created in England in the 1980s, but it wasn't until the early 2020s when this drink made a massive comeback. The chic beverage gained popularity amongst consumers in the United States thanks to two things: the rise in seeking out specialty coffee, and social media putting photogenic espresso martinis in the spotlight. The classic recipe contains a blend of vodka, coffee liqueur, and espresso. But for a bold, deep flavor that builds on espresso's richness, try swapping the vodka with some Irish whiskey.

Good-quality Irish whiskey is smooth, and can have hints of vanilla that will further elevate the coffee contents in your beverage. Sometimes caramel plays a role, too, and both flavors pair perfectly with espresso. The whiskey will create a different flavor profile compared to vodka, which has a mild, almost-neutral flavor that doesn't stand out as much in this particular cocktail. Once you taste the difference, you'll be wondering why the Irish whiskey espresso martini hasn't become as social media famous as its vodka counterpart.