Give Your Espresso Martini A Bold New Depth With Irish Whiskey
The espresso martini was first created in England in the 1980s, but it wasn't until the early 2020s when this drink made a massive comeback. The chic beverage gained popularity amongst consumers in the United States thanks to two things: the rise in seeking out specialty coffee, and social media putting photogenic espresso martinis in the spotlight. The classic recipe contains a blend of vodka, coffee liqueur, and espresso. But for a bold, deep flavor that builds on espresso's richness, try swapping the vodka with some Irish whiskey.
Good-quality Irish whiskey is smooth, and can have hints of vanilla that will further elevate the coffee contents in your beverage. Sometimes caramel plays a role, too, and both flavors pair perfectly with espresso. The whiskey will create a different flavor profile compared to vodka, which has a mild, almost-neutral flavor that doesn't stand out as much in this particular cocktail. Once you taste the difference, you'll be wondering why the Irish whiskey espresso martini hasn't become as social media famous as its vodka counterpart.
More add-ins that will elevate your whiskey-based espresso martini
The beauty of the espresso martini is that everything can be added to taste. While the main ingredients are classic for good reason, there is no harm in experimenting with different mix-ins. For example, some bartenders will add a dash of simple syrup to the cocktail, as a way of making a sweeter variation on an espresso martini. Simple syrup is welcome in the whiskey version, too, but for an even more well-rounded flavor profile, try adding in a hint of Bailey's Irish Cream in addition to the whiskey. The Bailey's smooths the mouthfeel even more, sweetens the drink a bit, and gives the cocktail a creamy texture. It also pairs nicely with the added Kahlúa.
Espresso martinis should be shaken over ice before they're served, which seamlessly combines the ingredients while chilling the drink. For a hint of warmth and a better presentation, garnish the drink with a sprinkle of nutmeg. If you don't have Irish whiskey, you can use other whiskey variations, such as bourbon, which has a slightly sweeter flavor. If you opt for bourbon in your espresso martini, consider scaling down on additional ingredients that also have higher sugar content like Bailey's or simple syrup, to ensure a balanced flavor profile.