The Crucial Mistake You Need To Avoid When Storing Coffee Beans In A Mason Jar

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Coffee is a non-negotiable for 66% of Americans per 2025 stats from the National Coffee Association, and over the years, Mason jars have become a preferred storage solution for fresh beans. But when combining the two, there's an important mistake you want to avoid. Coffee is susceptible to the elements, meaning that any light which beams straight through clear containers like Mason jars can damage your beans. It's imperative not to leave your clear jars uncovered or out in the open and exposed to light, as this will negatively impact the quality of your next cup of joe.

There are multiple ways you can prevent this. Firstly you can ensure your coffee is sealed and hidden away from light in a cabinet or pantry. You could also protect the jars by covering them in thick fabric or towel, or you may instead buy a Mason jar cover like Beautyflier's wide mouth Mason jar sleeves. Though it's recommended to store your beans in an opaque, airtight container, you don't have to go out of your way to buy an expensive jar specifically made for coffee. You could alternatively modify your Mason jar collection to be better suited for coffee storage.

Beans which are not properly covered can be at risk of photodegradation. Simply said, this means that the natural elements in your coffee beans which make your fresh brew taste good will begin to suffer. Sunlight is not the only culprit to avoid, unnatural light also poses risk. This is why you should keep your beans tucked away from all light sources. There are many who like to incorporate decorative Mason jars into their at-home coffee bar display, but keeping your beans out will render your drinking experience less than optimal.