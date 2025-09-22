Don't Throw Out Your Meat Marinade. How To Safely Reuse It For A Delectable Sauce

If you love a flavorful bite, then skipping a marinade is a culinary sin. But have you ever thrown out the leftover liquid and thought about what a waste it was? A hefty dose of perfectly good sauces and spices went down the drain just like that. Well, you're not alone. Renowned chef and culinary personality Marcus Samuelsson is adamant that "in any good kitchen, nothing should go to waste if you can help it."

While reusing meat marinades can be tricky because of health risks, Samuelsson — who designed his dream kitchen featuring Monogram's luxury appliances — exclusively told us how to prevent wasting marinade in the future. The best solution is to cook it: "Bring that marinade to a boil and let it simmer for a few minutes. That high heat kills off anything harmful, and you're left with a deeply flavored reduction that can be used as a glaze, a sauce base, or even brushed back onto the grilled meat in the final seconds of cooking." he says.

This easy tip to reduce food waste gives perfectly good ingredients a chance to shine again, so not a single drop is thrown away. Instead, the repurposed marinade is used to amplify the flavors of your dish even more. So, the next time you soak meat, fish, or vegetables in all that good stuff — you know what to do.