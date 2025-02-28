The Important Reason You Should Never Reuse Meat Marinades

Marinades are made of basic ingredients that come together to transform meats by tenderizing their gristly bits, preserving their moisture content, and infusing them with flavor from the inside out. Meat marinades are easy to make and the process is as simple as combining your favorite acids, fats, and flavoring agents for overnight soaking. Delicious and handy as they are, reusing a meat marinade is a serious food safety risk.

Marinades are almost always used to soak raw meat, which is where the danger lies. As soon as a marinade comes into contact with raw meat, it can become contaminated with bacteria harmful to human health, like salmonella and E. coli. These pesky bacteria, which cause severe gastrointestinal symptoms and fever, can linger in the marinade, rendering it unsafe to use again. Once the meat is cooked to a safe internal temperature, which varies by the type of meat, any potential bacteria is killed and it's safe to consume. Unfortunately, the marinade is not.