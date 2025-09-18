Trump's Dessert With The Royal Family Sounds Fancy, But Really Wasn't

Making your own bombe is easier than you might expect. An ice cream bombe is a layering of frozen desserts and fillings placed into a mold and refrozen until it forms a solid dome. You can either swirl or layer your fillings, depending on your aesthetic and flavor preferences. (The choice of vanilla ice cream for the Royals' bombe was an apt one, considering the president's favorite dessert of cherry and vanilla ice cream, but you can use whichever flavors appeal to you.)

To make a layered version, freeze several similarly shaped bowls in varying sizes. Starting with the largest bowl, press your ice cream of choice into it, place plastic wrap over the layer, and press the second largest bowl inside to form a mold. Freeze until solid, then add your next layer, pressing with plastic wrap and a smaller bowl (and so forth, and so on, until you have your preferred number of layers.

There is no need to make your own ice cream, though it might make a nice touch (and, no, you don't need an ice cream maker to make yourself a batch). if you're not in a layering mood, you can also swirl together your various flavors and fillings with a rubber spatula, then mold this thickly ribboned concoction to a chilled bowl. Both methods work beautifully. Once assembled, simply re-freeze until solid. Then remove from the freezer, flip onto a serving tray, de-mold, decorate, and serve. And there you have it: a dessert worthy of both a President and a King.