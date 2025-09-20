The Colorado Restaurant That Served Elvis' Favorite Sandwich
From his prolific music catalog and hits, to his iconic jumpsuits and edgy looks, Elvis Presley left behind a long list of his favorite things — including his favorite food. From the restaurants he frequented to the sometimes wacky and almost always fattening Southern soul foods he loved, we know a lot about Elvis' favorite meals and food preferences.
Colorado Mine Company was the name of one such joint the King famously loved a certain meal from, located in Denver. The menu item of choice for him? A larger-than-life mammoth sandwich called "The Gold Mine," served alongside the steakhouse's upscale surf and turf menu. Sadly, you can no longer visit the exact spot where Elvis first dined on the mammoth peanut butter, jelly, and bacon sandwich. While Colorado Mine Company is no more, Nick Andurlakis, a cook at the restaurant who was a teenager when he first served the King, kept the sandwich alive in Colorado. He went on to serve the same "Fool's Gold" sandwich at his own spot for years more to come, at Nick's Cafe.
While at home at Graceland, Elvis employed several long-time cooks who made sure his preferred diet of soul food classics were always available — including a peanut butter sandwich we often associate with Elvis. But when on the road, he made sure to stop by for this truly gigantic peanut butter-centric concoction. Famously, he loved it so much, he once flew his private plane to Colorado on a whim just to enjoy it.
The restaurant's sandwich was jaw-droppingly indulgent
The creator of Elvis' favorite sandwich, Colorado Mine Company, was a colorful and famed establishment serving upscale entrees to local celebs and athletes. It had its heyday in the '70s and '80s, as a key part of the disco scene in Denver, before it closed down in 1991. Among its menu of classic fare — T-bone steaks, crab legs, and filet mignon — was the gut bomb of the "Fool's Gold" sandwich, which had Elvis, a known PB&J lover, written all over it.
This one-of-a-kind creation elevated the usual sandwich to new heights though, clocking in at nearly $40 and using a whole hollowed-out loaf of Italian bread, an entire jar of peanut butter, a jar of blueberry jelly, and a staggering pound of bacon.
One famed night, Elvis traveled to Denver just for the sandwich and had the folks at Colorado Mine Company deliver sandwiches to his private plane in the hanger. Sadly, both the OG spot closed down and Nick's Cafe — which later kept the sandwich alive — also closed its doors for good in 2022. So if you want a taste of the ginormous sammie Elvis loved so much, you'll have to make it yourself, as dedicated fans have done, using, true to form, an entire loaf of bread, mounds of peanut butter, and plenty of jelly and bacon, just the way the King would have wanted it.