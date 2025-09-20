The Colorado Restaurant That Served Elvis' Favorite Sandwich

From his prolific music catalog and hits, to his iconic jumpsuits and edgy looks, Elvis Presley left behind a long list of his favorite things — including his favorite food. From the restaurants he frequented to the sometimes wacky and almost always fattening Southern soul foods he loved, we know a lot about Elvis' favorite meals and food preferences.

Colorado Mine Company was the name of one such joint the King famously loved a certain meal from, located in Denver. The menu item of choice for him? A larger-than-life mammoth sandwich called "The Gold Mine," served alongside the steakhouse's upscale surf and turf menu. Sadly, you can no longer visit the exact spot where Elvis first dined on the mammoth peanut butter, jelly, and bacon sandwich. While Colorado Mine Company is no more, Nick Andurlakis, a cook at the restaurant who was a teenager when he first served the King, kept the sandwich alive in Colorado. He went on to serve the same "Fool's Gold" sandwich at his own spot for years more to come, at Nick's Cafe.

While at home at Graceland, Elvis employed several long-time cooks who made sure his preferred diet of soul food classics were always available — including a peanut butter sandwich we often associate with Elvis. But when on the road, he made sure to stop by for this truly gigantic peanut butter-centric concoction. Famously, he loved it so much, he once flew his private plane to Colorado on a whim just to enjoy it.