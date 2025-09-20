Make Juicy, Evenly Cooked Canned Salmon Patties By Using This Sizing Tip

Aside from the ever-present canned tuna, canned fish is often overlooked in modern recipes; some even turn up their noses at it. But there's a case to be made for the versatility and killer flavor of canned fish like salmon, and there are plenty of ways to give canned salmon an upgrade. It's the powerful protein that can make scrambled eggs taste downright expensive, and canned salmon definitely belongs in your pasta. But you can use it to make pescatarian-friendly burgers, too.

If you're not doing it right, canned salmon can be a little tough (literally) to work with when making patties, especially if you're not making them to the right size. However, when you follow some expert advice, you'll get them perfectly cooked every time. For some help on the subject, we reached out to chef Charlotte Langley, founder of Nice Cans, a canned food brand dedicated to premium, sustainably sourced seafood.

Langley says getting your salmon patties right is all about the sizing. They can be about regular burger-sized or a bit smaller (about 3 to 5 inches in diameter), but not too wide that they'll fall apart, and most importantly, you should keep them to no more than ½-inch thick. She continues, "That sweet spot gives enough surface area for a golden crust while keeping the inside moist. If they're thicker, they'll dry out before the center is hot; thinner and they risk falling apart." To easily form your burgers, you can place patty rounds between two pieces of oiled parchment paper (so they don't stick) and flatten them. The sizing is definitely key, but Langley offers up some more choice words on getting the most out of your canned salmon patties.