Make Juicy, Evenly Cooked Canned Salmon Patties By Using This Sizing Tip
Aside from the ever-present canned tuna, canned fish is often overlooked in modern recipes; some even turn up their noses at it. But there's a case to be made for the versatility and killer flavor of canned fish like salmon, and there are plenty of ways to give canned salmon an upgrade. It's the powerful protein that can make scrambled eggs taste downright expensive, and canned salmon definitely belongs in your pasta. But you can use it to make pescatarian-friendly burgers, too.
If you're not doing it right, canned salmon can be a little tough (literally) to work with when making patties, especially if you're not making them to the right size. However, when you follow some expert advice, you'll get them perfectly cooked every time. For some help on the subject, we reached out to chef Charlotte Langley, founder of Nice Cans, a canned food brand dedicated to premium, sustainably sourced seafood.
Langley says getting your salmon patties right is all about the sizing. They can be about regular burger-sized or a bit smaller (about 3 to 5 inches in diameter), but not too wide that they'll fall apart, and most importantly, you should keep them to no more than ½-inch thick. She continues, "That sweet spot gives enough surface area for a golden crust while keeping the inside moist. If they're thicker, they'll dry out before the center is hot; thinner and they risk falling apart." To easily form your burgers, you can place patty rounds between two pieces of oiled parchment paper (so they don't stick) and flatten them. The sizing is definitely key, but Langley offers up some more choice words on getting the most out of your canned salmon patties.
More expert advice on perfectly-cooked canned salmon burgers
If your salmon burgers are always coming out dry, Charlotte Langley says that usually comes down to balance. Canned salmon is pre-cooked, so it won't be as moist as fresh salmon. "If the mix is too lean — say, all fish and breadcrumbs with little fat or binder," she says, "you'll end up with patties that crumble or dry out."
To avoid this issue, Langley prescribes adding "a touch of richness — olive oil, mayo, yogurt, or even a little mashed potato work wonders." She also recommends fresh herbs, onions, or grated veggies to add more moisture and amazing flavor. Once prepared and flattened, they should be refrigerated for about 20 minutes before cooking, and can remain in your oiled parchment paper. When it comes time to cook them, Langley goes with a lightly-oiled skillet over medium heat; "too hot and they scorch before they're warmed through. And always start with good salmon — look for MSC- or ASC-certified cans to ensure sustainability and quality." Find the logo on the can: Marine Stewardship Council certified (MSC blue label) or Aquaculture Stewardship Council certified (ASC green label).
But if you find you've done everything you can and the cooked patties still come out on the dry side, Langley says they can be brought back to life with toppings and sauces. You can make an easy lemon and dill yogurt sauce with just a squeeze of lemon and some chopped dill. Tartar sauce is perennial choice for any fish sandwich, and smashed avocado on top will give you some extra creaminess. And Langley adds, "Serving the patties tucked into a bun with crisp lettuce or wrapped in a soft pita also helps disguise dryness and makes them feel indulgent."