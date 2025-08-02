Make Scrambled Eggs Taste Expensive With One Powerful Canned Protein
Scrambled eggs — a breakfast hero, and an easy, simple, yet satisfying way to start the day. Most of us think of them as a humble dish, a weekday workhorse — but with a quick, simple upgrade, they can become something truly luxurious, and make for the perfect centrepiece to an elegant brunch fit for a bistro. To find out exactly what this upgrade is, we spoke to chef Charlotte Langley, the CEO and president of Langley Foods, and an expert when it comes to seafood. She gave Chowhound an exclusive tip on how to transform scrambled eggs into a luxurious meal using nothing but some high-quality tinned fish.
This particular pantry staple is all the rage at the moment — and you can use just about any kind of tinned fish you want. "Smoked salmon, crab, lobster, and sardines pair beautifully with eggs," Langley says. But for ease and flavor? "Canned smoked salmon is ideal," she emphasizes. The rich umami flavor of tinned smoked salmon complements the eggs' creaminess, while its ready-to-eat convenience makes it perfect for a quick breakfast upgrade. Plus, it's protein-packed and shelf-stable, so keeping a couple tins on hand makes for an easy way to spice up your brekkie whenever you feel like it.
When, and how, to add tinned salmon to your scrambled eggs
You might think that adding tinned fish to your scrambled eggs would be as easy as simply tossing them in at just about any stage of cooking. But it's not quite that simple: If you want eggs that are silky, creamy and delicate in flavor (and not a grainy, fishy mess) you'll need to get the timing just right. "Flake [the salmon] gently and fold directly into the eggs towards the end of cooking to preserve its texture and enhance flavor distribution," says Charlotte Langley. Crème fraîche (a favorite scrambled eggs addition of Gordon Ramsay) or sour cream are both complementary additions to the egg mixture for this dish.
The secret to making the best scrambled eggs is patience, and an understanding of temperature. Cook your eggs low and slow in butter until they're gently curdled and about 80 percent of the way there — use Anthony Bourdain's preferred method of the figure-8 scramble if you want to keep things nice and silky. Then, fold in the flaked salmon. Go easy on the seasoning, though — tinned fish is already plenty salty, especially smoked salmon, so be careful not to add too much after the fact.
Garnishes that'll take your eggs from breakfast staple to brunch superstar
Once you've gently folded in that rich, buttery smoked salmon, a few thoughtful additions can really elevate your scrambled eggs into a truly decadent feeling brunch dish that'll be sure to earn your a compliment or two. Charlotte Langley suggests adding some herbs to bring some welcome brightness to the proceedings. "Fresh dill, [...] finely chopped chives, a squeeze of lemon, capers, or pickled red onions" are all great sources of a little zing.
A crunchy piece of sourdough toast is the perfect accompaniment for smoked salmon scrambled eggs, adding textural contrast and a lovely charred flavor that will really allow your silky smooth eggs to shine. Finally, add a little green for the perfect topping. "A garnish of avocado slices or microgreens adds a luxurious finishing touch," Langley says. That's just about all there is to it! With a single can and a little technique, you'll be well on your way to a breakfast that's as impressive as it is convenient.