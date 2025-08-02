Make Scrambled Eggs Taste Expensive With One Powerful Canned Protein

Scrambled eggs — a breakfast hero, and an easy, simple, yet satisfying way to start the day. Most of us think of them as a humble dish, a weekday workhorse — but with a quick, simple upgrade, they can become something truly luxurious, and make for the perfect centrepiece to an elegant brunch fit for a bistro. To find out exactly what this upgrade is, we spoke to chef Charlotte Langley, the CEO and president of Langley Foods, and an expert when it comes to seafood. She gave Chowhound an exclusive tip on how to transform scrambled eggs into a luxurious meal using nothing but some high-quality tinned fish.

This particular pantry staple is all the rage at the moment — and you can use just about any kind of tinned fish you want. "Smoked salmon, crab, lobster, and sardines pair beautifully with eggs," Langley says. But for ease and flavor? "Canned smoked salmon is ideal," she emphasizes. The rich umami flavor of tinned smoked salmon complements the eggs' creaminess, while its ready-to-eat convenience makes it perfect for a quick breakfast upgrade. Plus, it's protein-packed and shelf-stable, so keeping a couple tins on hand makes for an easy way to spice up your brekkie whenever you feel like it.