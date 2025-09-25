Restaurants Are Now Curating Water Lists (And They're Not Cheap)
When fine dining restaurants come to mind, the first menu category you may imagine is unlikely to be a "water list." But as it turns out, curated lineups of various artisan spring and mineral waters are becoming more central to certain upscale dining experiences. This could be partially due to the fact that the sober-curious movement is on the rise. Americans are generally drinking less alcohol, aligned with an uptick in consciousness around health and wellness. This is when curated, (often pricey) water lists come in.
Not all water is the same. There are many reasons why different water brands taste better than others. Specialty water is a serious industry, though many express surprise or entertainment to find that water sommeliers actually exist. Due to the sheer variety of artisan offerings on the market, water is being curated around specialty dining experiences. This combination is expertly crafted to appeal to the senses, much like a wine list pairing could elevate your tasting menu.
There are quite a few fine dining destinations where you can enjoy a meal crafted alongside a specialty water selection. For instance, La Popote, based in Cheshire, England, is not shy about its newly integrated water menu offerings, which are crafted from global providers, to pair with tasting menus and dishes. Prices range from £5 to £19 per bottle, or $6.80 to $26. Each bottle listing on the menu boasts its respective mouthfeel and carbonation type, as well as total dissolved solids, which indicate mineral content.
Other restaurants with a curated water menu
Water is not only a very necessary part of your daily diet, but it holds the potential to enhance your meal with its own nuanced flavors and mouthfeel. It can be slightly sweet or salty leaning, a bit more effervescent or still, heavy or smooth — and many restaurants are getting on board with this new dining trend to offer guests the most curated dining experience possible. Besides Cheshire's La Popote, you'll find a curated water list at Petit Ermitage, a West Hollywood hotel known for private rooftop dining. This quintessential LA spot is home to water sommelier Martin Riese, whose role is to aid guests in determining which waters would best suit their choice of dishes from the extensive menu.
The Water Library in Bangkok also presents guests with a vast list of mineral water options (over 30) displayed in an impressive half-circle wall around the bar. Besides water, the brasserie also offers an extensive wine and cocktail selection to go with its French menu elevated with Thai-inspired flair, though its water offerings are the undeniable star of both the menu and decor.
With the sober-curious movement taking off, and with fine dining premiums being what they are, it makes sense that restaurateurs would integrate new ways to elevate the dining experience sans alcohol. Now, instead of hundreds of dollars toward wine, it could just be that your meal is presented with a series of artisan mineral water pairings that will upgrade it from excellent to sublime.