Restaurants Are Now Curating Water Lists (And They're Not Cheap)

When fine dining restaurants come to mind, the first menu category you may imagine is unlikely to be a "water list." But as it turns out, curated lineups of various artisan spring and mineral waters are becoming more central to certain upscale dining experiences. This could be partially due to the fact that the sober-curious movement is on the rise. Americans are generally drinking less alcohol, aligned with an uptick in consciousness around health and wellness. This is when curated, (often pricey) water lists come in.

Not all water is the same. There are many reasons why different water brands taste better than others. Specialty water is a serious industry, though many express surprise or entertainment to find that water sommeliers actually exist. Due to the sheer variety of artisan offerings on the market, water is being curated around specialty dining experiences. This combination is expertly crafted to appeal to the senses, much like a wine list pairing could elevate your tasting menu.

There are quite a few fine dining destinations where you can enjoy a meal crafted alongside a specialty water selection. For instance, La Popote, based in Cheshire, England, is not shy about its newly integrated water menu offerings, which are crafted from global providers, to pair with tasting menus and dishes. Prices range from £5 to £19 per bottle, or $6.80 to $26. Each bottle listing on the menu boasts its respective mouthfeel and carbonation type, as well as total dissolved solids, which indicate mineral content.