Gordon Ramsay's Easy Tips To Avoid A Watery Lasagna (They Work Every Time)

There are few things sadder than pulling a bubbly tray of lasagna from the oven only to discover it's too watery, and that the layers have collapsed. Listen: It's happened to the best of us, it's surprisingly common, and of course, the exceptional Gordon Ramsay has the solution. In an interview with The Kitchn, Ramsay said a watery lasagna usually comes down to two concerns — it's either an issue with the meat sauce or a too-thin bechamel sauce. He told the publication that his fix for sauce is to roast a few spoonfuls of flour on a tray until golden and then sprinkle it over the lasagna's vegetables. This, he said, will allow the vegetables to better absorb the excess stock. When it comes to cooking the sauce, it also pays to slow down a bit and let the meat sauce simmer to reduce properly, as otherwise you're almost guaranteed a bit of a sloppy sauce. Patience is key.

And when it comes to bechamel, Ramsay isn't taking any risks there either. He shared that includes a generous amount of cheese in the sauce, which not only gives it a gooier texture and cheesier flavor but will also thicken the whole thing out. Technically, there's no real debate when it comes to the difference between bechamel and white sauce — they're pretty much the same thing, but what Ramsay does is enrich the classic with extra cheese to keep it all from watering down.