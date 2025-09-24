Will Seltzer Hydrate You As Much As Regular Water?
Wondering if you should swap a glass of tap water for a can of fizzy bubbles? To cut through the noise of all the hydration advice out there, Chowhound spoke exclusively with Dr. John Parente, Emergency Medicine Physician and creator of the Emergency Minute medical podcast. He shared his expert opinion on whether seltzer stacks up to plain water when it comes to the task of keeping you hydrated.
According to Parente, the hydration equation is a much more simple one than we may give it credit for. "Studies have demonstrated that there is no difference in ability to hydrate when comparing plain water to seltzer water," he tells us. This means whether you're sipping bubbles or chugging tap water, your body doesn't care; the fizz doesn't cancel out the hydration.
And of course, it isn't just about water; there are other drinks that can keep you hydrated, along with hydrating foods, Parente explains. "You [also] get hydration from fruits, vegetables, coffee, and other sources besides just counting cups of water," he says. Adding caffeine and sugar may complicate things, though.
What to watch for if you only drink seltzer
While it makes no difference in terms of hydration, if seltzer is your only beverage, then Dr. John Parente does raise a flag. He explains, "I think if you're only drinking seltzer water, you have to be careful of any additives, such as flavors, added sugars, caffeine, etc. These things can impact the individual in an unintended manner if they are not aware." That means it's worth knowing the difference between seltzer and sparkling water — the former can contain more additives and typically no natural minerals.
Flavored seltzers can sneak in more sweeteners than you may typically consume, and these can be detrimental to dental health. And consuming additional caffeine throughout your day may negatively impact your sleep. Then there's the fact that, while the carbonation itself isn't harmful, it can leave you feeling bloated, gassy, or full. This, Parente points out, can result in you potentially drinking less overall than if you were drinking flat water.
As for how much water you need to drink per day in general, Parente says it's less about counting glasses and more about listening to your body, as the old "eight cups a day" expression has been debunked. Instead, to measure your hydration, Parente recommends paying attention to your bathroom habits. "If [your urine] is a very dark yellow," he says, "you likely need to drink more. If it's closer to clear or lighter yellow, then you are probably doing great with hydration." So crack open that can of seltzer, quench your thirst, and take a peek at how things look just to ensure you're keeping a balance.