Will Seltzer Hydrate You As Much As Regular Water?

While it makes no difference in terms of hydration, if seltzer is your only beverage, then Dr. John Parente does raise a flag. He explains, "I think if you're only drinking seltzer water, you have to be careful of any additives, such as flavors, added sugars, caffeine, etc. These things can impact the individual in an unintended manner if they are not aware." That means it's worth knowing the difference between seltzer and sparkling water — the former can contain more additives and typically no natural minerals.

Flavored seltzers can sneak in more sweeteners than you may typically consume, and these can be detrimental to dental health. And consuming additional caffeine throughout your day may negatively impact your sleep. Then there's the fact that, while the carbonation itself isn't harmful, it can leave you feeling bloated, gassy, or full. This, Parente points out, can result in you potentially drinking less overall than if you were drinking flat water.

As for how much water you need to drink per day in general, Parente says it's less about counting glasses and more about listening to your body, as the old "eight cups a day" expression has been debunked. Instead, to measure your hydration, Parente recommends paying attention to your bathroom habits. "If [your urine] is a very dark yellow," he says, "you likely need to drink more. If it's closer to clear or lighter yellow, then you are probably doing great with hydration." So crack open that can of seltzer, quench your thirst, and take a peek at how things look just to ensure you're keeping a balance.