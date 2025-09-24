Gordon Ramsay's Spicy Tuna Fish Cakes Get Their Gluten-Free Crunch From This Ingredient

Despite their name, water chestnuts are actually tuber vegetables that grow in shallow bodies of water such as ponds and marshes. They are ubiquitous in Asian cuisine, and most will be familiar with enjoying them in stir fries at Chinese restaurants. Though the canned variety is much more common, it's worth noting that water chestnuts can actually be bought fresh as well, and when you do find fresh ones, they will be sweeter and crispier than canned. When you see them fresh, the name will make sense, as they look like chestnuts, with a light brown skin and white flesh.

For tuna cakes, however, preparing canned water chestnuts will do just fine, as they are not the star of the show but just meant to add a little extra texture. Another bonus to water chestnuts is that besides making your tuna cakes crunchy and gluten-free, they are low in calories and high in nutrients, including fiber, potassium, and manganese. They are also rich in antioxidants, some of which are actually responsible for giving water chestnuts that signature crunch, a texture they retain even upon being cooked. That's why these tuna cakes can be pan fried with the crisp texture of the water chestnuts staying intact.