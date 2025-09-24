Gordon Ramsay's Spicy Tuna Fish Cakes Get Their Gluten-Free Crunch From This Ingredient
Making tuna cakes can be an ideal way to use up that last can of fish sitting in the pantry, creating a gorgeous meal that looks like it required much more effort than it actually did. Gordon Ramsay's recipe for spicy tuna fish cakes takes them up a notch with a medley of Asian flavors, including red hot peppers, coriander, and the surprising addition of water chestnuts — the same unique ingredient that's also present in Anne Burrell's turkey burgers. The best part? It takes just under half an hour to whip together these tuna cakes, which will be enhanced by using a high quality canned tuna brand and fresh ingredients.
The water chestnuts give these tuna cakes a neutral, crispy touch that complements the other stronger flavors such as green onions, coriander, and chili peppers. To keep these gluten-free, Ramsay suggests using eggs instead of the usual binders (such as breadcrumbs or panko) for fish cakes. The result is a light, high-protein meal that, paired with a simple sauce made using the leftover coriander, some sugar, and fish sauce, will likely become a regular on the last minute meal repertoire.
What exactly are water chestnuts, anyway?
Despite their name, water chestnuts are actually tuber vegetables that grow in shallow bodies of water such as ponds and marshes. They are ubiquitous in Asian cuisine, and most will be familiar with enjoying them in stir fries at Chinese restaurants. Though the canned variety is much more common, it's worth noting that water chestnuts can actually be bought fresh as well, and when you do find fresh ones, they will be sweeter and crispier than canned. When you see them fresh, the name will make sense, as they look like chestnuts, with a light brown skin and white flesh.
For tuna cakes, however, preparing canned water chestnuts will do just fine, as they are not the star of the show but just meant to add a little extra texture. Another bonus to water chestnuts is that besides making your tuna cakes crunchy and gluten-free, they are low in calories and high in nutrients, including fiber, potassium, and manganese. They are also rich in antioxidants, some of which are actually responsible for giving water chestnuts that signature crunch, a texture they retain even upon being cooked. That's why these tuna cakes can be pan fried with the crisp texture of the water chestnuts staying intact.