The Unique Ingredient Anne Burrell Adds To Her Turkey Burgers

When it comes to cooking the perfect burger, it's all about the patty. Yes, the toppings matter, as does a fresh bun, but having the right flavor and texture in the meat itself will carry the whole meal. Celebrity chef Anne Burrell, known for her appearances on Food Network, has a secret for getting just the right crunch in her turkey burger: water chestnuts.

Turkey burgers are delicate. Turkey is a lean poultry, meaning it doesn't have the same juicy, rich flavor and feel that a fatty beef burger has. As a result, it's important to cook them well and get creative with the add-ons to help build as palatable of a sandwich as possible. Burrell's turkey burgers are not like the average burger. She calls them her "killer turkey burgers" likely because she uses vibrant ingredients like ginger and cilantro, which impart flavor that most turkey burgers don't have. The best part about Burrell's burger is that it was an accidental creation.