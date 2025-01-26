Add One Ingredient To Chicken Noodle Soup To Pack On More Protein

A brothy, hearty, and spoonable dish that's synonymous with grandma's home remedy for colds, coughs, and congestion, chicken noodle soup has been enjoyed by both healthy and flu-laden foodies for generations. Typically made with tender pieces of chicken, soft egg noodles, and veggies like carrots and celery, this classic and simple dish is equal parts nourishing and toothsome. However, you can make it all the more delicious and nutritious by boosting its protein content with chickpeas.

Small but mighty, chickpeas are a superfood teeming with purported health benefits. High in fiber, healthy fats, and essential vitamins and minerals, these little beans can boost the nutritional profile of any dish, including chicken noodle soup. In addition to their impressive nutrient density, a cup of chickpeas flaunts over 14 grams of protein, significantly bolstering the overall heft of the soup. In comparison, a cup of chicken can contain over 43 grams of protein, depending on the cut. Although poultry contains more protein overall, introducing chickpeas to chicken noodle soup is an easy way to enhance its muscle-building bravado.

Finding creative ways to increase your protein intake is never a bad idea, and a chickpea-studded chicken noodle soup is a no-hassle solution. Not to mention that chickpeas flaunt a tender texture and a mild, earthy flavor that blends seamlessly with the umami-forward, vegetal-tinted taste of chicken noodle soup.