Add One Ingredient To Chicken Noodle Soup To Pack On More Protein
A brothy, hearty, and spoonable dish that's synonymous with grandma's home remedy for colds, coughs, and congestion, chicken noodle soup has been enjoyed by both healthy and flu-laden foodies for generations. Typically made with tender pieces of chicken, soft egg noodles, and veggies like carrots and celery, this classic and simple dish is equal parts nourishing and toothsome. However, you can make it all the more delicious and nutritious by boosting its protein content with chickpeas.
Small but mighty, chickpeas are a superfood teeming with purported health benefits. High in fiber, healthy fats, and essential vitamins and minerals, these little beans can boost the nutritional profile of any dish, including chicken noodle soup. In addition to their impressive nutrient density, a cup of chickpeas flaunts over 14 grams of protein, significantly bolstering the overall heft of the soup. In comparison, a cup of chicken can contain over 43 grams of protein, depending on the cut. Although poultry contains more protein overall, introducing chickpeas to chicken noodle soup is an easy way to enhance its muscle-building bravado.
Finding creative ways to increase your protein intake is never a bad idea, and a chickpea-studded chicken noodle soup is a no-hassle solution. Not to mention that chickpeas flaunt a tender texture and a mild, earthy flavor that blends seamlessly with the umami-forward, vegetal-tinted taste of chicken noodle soup.
Tips for adding chickpeas to chicken noodle soup
Adding chickpeas to chicken noodle soup is as simple as it is functional. With just a few tips and tricks in mind, you'll have a cozy just-finished-leg-day meal worth returning to time and time again.
Consider the differences between dry and canned chickpeas. Both options are healthy, but dry chickpeas have a fuller taste and meatier texture. Despite their marginal superiority, they're not as convenient as their canned counterparts. When introducing dried garbanzo beans to chicken noodle soup, they should be soaked overnight to soften them and ease digestion. Canned chickpeas, meanwhile, can be introduced to a soup right from the can. Draining and rinsing are optional, but bear in mind that added sodium and canning liquid may throw off the flavor and liquid ratios of your soup, so plan accordingly. While it's optional, removing the hulls from chickpeas keeps unwanted bits of fibrous skin out of your soup.
The point at which you add chickpeas to chicken noodle soup depends on whether you're using dry or canned beans. Dried beans can take up to two hours to soften, while canned chickpeas will soften in up to 30 minutes or less. Add the beans so they have enough time to heat through and absorb the soup's flavors without overcooking the noodles and chicken.
Next time you're feeling short on protein, prepare a batch of chickpea chicken noodle soup. And don't hesitate to top it off with a dollop of high-protein yogurt for a tangy and creamy finish.