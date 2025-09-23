Homemade Ice Cream Just Got So Much Better With Little Debbie

Little Debbie snacks are some of the most nostalgic treats around. Classics, such as Nutty Buddies and Oatmeal Creme Pies, still fly off the shelves. The company's sweets have been around for over half a century, and in 2021, Little Debbie started introducing ice creams inspired by some of its most iconic sweet offerings. While the collection has grown to over a dozen flavors, you can alternatively (and quite easily) use Little Debbie snacks to elevate homemade ice cream instead.

The process is simple, and it lets you control flavors, ingredient quality, and even how much of your favorite Little Debbie snack you get in one scoop. Even for people who aren't fans of the company's sugary offerings, using Little Debbie snacks as a homemade ice cream ingredient opens up a world of flavoring opportunities. A particularly good ice cream component is the old favorite Nutty Buddy.

The chocolate and peanut butter flavors make a good sweet-salty pairing, and the crispy wafers add lots of fun texture to homemade ice cream. Additional chocolate and peanut butter thrown into the mix make the ice cream truly feel like a Nutty Buddy-flavored scoop. While churn-free ice cream is sometimes looked down upon as not as creamy, there are lots of ways to make homemade ice cream without a machine that, ahem, churn out delicious desserts.