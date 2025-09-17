This Burger King Sandwich Disappeared In The '70s, But We Want It Back On The Menu

If you're craving a hot ham and cheese sandwich, and you happen to be at Burger King, then you're in luck. The Burger King breakfast menu may carry ham, depending on your location, so you may be able to recreate a Yumbo Sandwich with the right order. It's important to know exactly what to ask for, since it's likely that many of today's Burger King employees will have no idea what you're talking about if you ask for a sandwich the chain hasn't carried in over a decade.

You can ask for a hot ham and cheese sandwich to get a taste close to the original — just be sure to specify that you want it hot. However, if you'd like a true Yumbo Sandwich, try asking for your hot ham and cheese on a seeded hamburger bun. To recreate the 2014 version of the sandwich, you can request the elongated bun, but to achieve the vintage Yumbo from the 1970s, you can request the standard round burger bun. If you'd like lettuce and mayonnaise on your sandwich, à la the 2014 version, be sure to ask. Keep in mind that staff may turn down your request, or that you may have to pay for additional ingredients when customizing any sandwich. Until the Yumbo makes another appearance on the menu (if it ever does), this is the closest order to the original.