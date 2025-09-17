This Burger King Sandwich Disappeared In The '70s, But We Want It Back On The Menu
The Rodeo Burger, the Angry Whopper, and the Dutch Apple Pie — there are many beloved Burger King menu items that have unfortunately been discontinued over the years. There's one favorite that was discontinued in 1974 that we'd love to see on the menu again: The Yumbo Sandwich, a hot ham and cheese sandwich on a sesame seed-topped hamburger bun. Fans of the savory sandwich have been asking for it to return to the menu for years, and Burger King granted their wish in 2014, when the Yumbo Sandwich returned to menus for a short time.
The 2014 return of the sandwich was slightly different than what customers remember from the 1970s. While the sandwich still had the same general idea — slices of hot ham and melty cheese folded into a bun — it also had lettuce and mayonnaise, which weren't included in the original. The comeback version of the sandwich was served on an elongated sesame seed bun, similar to the Original Chicken Sandwich (which is the best Burger King chicken product on the menu today). This is a deviation from the standard round hamburger roll that the Yumbo was served on in decades past.
How to recreate a Yumbo order at Burger King
If you're craving a hot ham and cheese sandwich, and you happen to be at Burger King, then you're in luck. The Burger King breakfast menu may carry ham, depending on your location, so you may be able to recreate a Yumbo Sandwich with the right order. It's important to know exactly what to ask for, since it's likely that many of today's Burger King employees will have no idea what you're talking about if you ask for a sandwich the chain hasn't carried in over a decade.
You can ask for a hot ham and cheese sandwich to get a taste close to the original — just be sure to specify that you want it hot. However, if you'd like a true Yumbo Sandwich, try asking for your hot ham and cheese on a seeded hamburger bun. To recreate the 2014 version of the sandwich, you can request the elongated bun, but to achieve the vintage Yumbo from the 1970s, you can request the standard round burger bun. If you'd like lettuce and mayonnaise on your sandwich, à la the 2014 version, be sure to ask. Keep in mind that staff may turn down your request, or that you may have to pay for additional ingredients when customizing any sandwich. Until the Yumbo makes another appearance on the menu (if it ever does), this is the closest order to the original.