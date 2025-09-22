The Genius Aldi Find That Organizes Drinks In Your Fridge With Ease
Kitchens are functional spaces, meaning they're almost always in use. Even if you're not actively cooking or enjoying a meal, chances are you wander in there multiple times a day looking for a snack, drink, or simply a quiet place to enjoy some hot tea and a good book. Understanding how to declutter your kitchen and keep it that way is crucial to maintaining its functionality while also making it a pleasant place to spend time with your family, celebrate holidays and milestones, or create quiet and restful moments to reset your body and mind.
Of course, no matter how organized you are, refrigerators often get cluttered in a hurry. Despite your best efforts to create a space for everything after every grocery haul, items inevitably get opened, used, and moved around the fridge like they're on a roulette wheel. This is especially true when it comes to individually packaged drinks. Grouping 12-ounce cans and bottles of your favorite beverages together feels fruitless when there's nothing stopping them from migrating to every corner of the shelf.
Fortunately, one of the best things to buy at Aldi helps effortlessly organize different kinds of beverages, even though it's designed for something else entirely. Most Aldi stores sell plastic magazine organizers just wide enough to easily accommodate soda cans, juice bottles, and wine bottles, keeping these things corralled without taking up too much real estate in your fridge. This way, you'll always know where to reach for your favorite seltzer or seasonal beer.
Taking advantage of Aldi's organizational genius
One of the best things about using these magazine holders to wrangle your beverages is that you can use them upright to hold taller bottles, or lay them long-side down to store cans. Some stores even offer different colors, allowing you to color-code drinks to indicate boozy vs. zero-proof, or caffeinated vs. caffeine-free. They're made of nonporous plastic, so they're also fairly easy to clean with standard disinfectant wipes.
Of course, this isn't the only sleek and affordable organizational find on Aldi's shelves. The store's equally dreaded and beloved "bonus aisle" holds a wide array of gems to keep your fridge tidy, including wider, shallower plastic trays that hold cans on their side, so you can stack them out of the way. Smaller bottles of homemade juice or immunity shots also fit neatly inside this option. They're especially useful if you prefer glass drinking containers, as their sides are high enough to keep the drinks from getting knocked over.
Something else to think about is portioning out beverages for your little ones. Aldi's letter trays might be a bit old-fashioned as far as office supplies are concerned, but their wide, flat surface area and shallow rim on three sides makes them great for organizing juice boxes. The boxes will fit neatly into the corners and edges of the tray, while the open front makes it easy for kids to grab what they need without toppling over the whole container and creating a sticky mess.