The Sleek Aldi Kitchen Buy That Organizes Cabinets (Affordably And Stylishly)
Most of us don't have Instagram-worthy kitchens, replete with endless rows of cabinets. We're usually making do with less, and looking for clever ways to make better use of the cramped cabinet space we do have. Kitchen items tend to get out of hand — we all have that jumbled tupperware drawer, and probably quite a few cabinets bursting at the seams. When a full kitchen renovation isn't on the horizon, there are plenty of cost effective ways to make your spaces work smarter for you. One aesthetic and practical solution is at Aldi for a not-surprisingly low price point — it's Aldi!
Aldi, best known as America's cheapest grocery store, of course sells food, but also household goods and even limited launches of kitchen appliances. The Crofton acacia wood lazy Susan looks just like something you'd see at a bougie home goods store for five times the price. It boasts a roomy 18-inch diameter, plenty of room to display all your spices or bottles, for a mere $15. Lazy Susans have long been used as a storage method, especially in corner kitchen cabinets, to make better use of awkward space and keep items reachable instead of lost in the back. Even if a cabinet wasn't designed for a lazy Susan, you can add this freestanding one.
Get you a lazy Susan that can do it all for much less
There are all sorts of clever kitchen cabinet organization hacks and add-ons that take a plain cabinet to the next level. They can add additional surface area to stack flatware, add slots for stashing lids, or help keep items in their proper place. However, few solutions prevent the headache of losing items to the back of the cabinet, where spices get lost and food expires before it's used. When you're sick of rifling through cabinets to find that one thing, that's where a lazy Susan really shines.
For the unfamiliar, it's a simple round on a swiveling bottom, like a merry-go-round for your spices and condiments. Because Aldi's is so large — and attractive to boot — you can pull it out of the cabinet when hosting to display a rotating charcuterie board or to keep salt, pepper, and condiments at arms reach for your dinner guests. Use it in your cabinet to hold bottles, such as olive oil, vinegars, soy sauce, or spices, so you can simply spin the lazy Susan around to grab what you need. Care for it as you would solid wood cutting boards: Give it a wipe down when it's time to clean (never submerge it in water) and your lazy Susan should last a lifetime.