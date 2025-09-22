Swap Breadcrumbs With This Baked Snack For Canned Salmon Patties Packed With Extra Flavor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Among the many creative ways to give canned salmon an upgrade, making flavorful patties with this convenient fish is always a good idea. Mixed with various ingredients like lemon, garlic, fresh herbs, and breadcrumbs, salmon patties are guaranteed to pack an ultra-flavorful punch. However, if salmon patties are already part of your regular meal rotation, you may be up for changing your go-to recipe. In particular, if you've been using standard breadcrumbs to make salmon burgers, there's a crunchy and salty alternative you may want to try.

Instead of using the same old breadcrumbs, use your favorite variety of snack crackers. Sure enough, most varieties have an unbeatable crunch and perfectly salty bite that can easily enhance the flavor of canned salmon. All you need to do to break or crush your crackers of choice to your desired consistency and incorporate them into your salmon patty recipe.

Most likely, those of you who enjoy salmon burgers with added texture already know the difference between panko and plain breadcrumbs. While panko has a crunchier consistency and doesn't easily become absorbed by liquid ingredients, crackers may be an even more beneficial alternative. Believe it or not, snack crackers have the ability to give your salmon patties both extra crunch and additional flavor. As a matter of fact, depending on the specific ingredients you add to your salmon patty recipe and the type of crackers you choose, you can create a variety of salmon burgers with different flavor profiles.