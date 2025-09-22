Swap Breadcrumbs With This Baked Snack For Canned Salmon Patties Packed With Extra Flavor
Among the many creative ways to give canned salmon an upgrade, making flavorful patties with this convenient fish is always a good idea. Mixed with various ingredients like lemon, garlic, fresh herbs, and breadcrumbs, salmon patties are guaranteed to pack an ultra-flavorful punch. However, if salmon patties are already part of your regular meal rotation, you may be up for changing your go-to recipe. In particular, if you've been using standard breadcrumbs to make salmon burgers, there's a crunchy and salty alternative you may want to try.
Instead of using the same old breadcrumbs, use your favorite variety of snack crackers. Sure enough, most varieties have an unbeatable crunch and perfectly salty bite that can easily enhance the flavor of canned salmon. All you need to do to break or crush your crackers of choice to your desired consistency and incorporate them into your salmon patty recipe.
Most likely, those of you who enjoy salmon burgers with added texture already know the difference between panko and plain breadcrumbs. While panko has a crunchier consistency and doesn't easily become absorbed by liquid ingredients, crackers may be an even more beneficial alternative. Believe it or not, snack crackers have the ability to give your salmon patties both extra crunch and additional flavor. As a matter of fact, depending on the specific ingredients you add to your salmon patty recipe and the type of crackers you choose, you can create a variety of salmon burgers with different flavor profiles.
How to successfully use crackers to make delicious canned salmon patties
Since the simple seasonings you need for salmon burgers can be as basic as salt, pepper, and chives, start by incorporating mildly flavored cracker varieties like Ritz, club, or saltine. These salty snacks have just enough buttery flavor to upgrade the texture and taste of canned salmon. That said, you can also use flavored crackers to amplify the taste of more specific salmon patty recipes.
For example, if you're making Italian-inspired salmon burgers with fresh basil, sun-dried tomatoes, and parmesan cheese, use crackers with a similar flavor profile, like Simple Mills Sun-Dried Tomato & Basil Almond Flour Crackers. Alternatively, when you're making buffalo-style salmon burgers with shredded cheddar cheese and hot sauce and want to give your canned salmon a more pronounced cheesy flavor, use a snack cracker like savory Cheez-Its.
Regardless of the variety of crackers you choose, when it comes to serving, feel free to sprinkle your freshly-baked salmon patties with additional cracker crumbs. Paired with creamy and tangy condiments, your salmon patties will have just the right amount of crunchy texture and complex flavor. Lastly, it's important to take the underlying flavor of your crackers into account as you assemble your patties. Because some crackers may be saltier than others, you may not need to use as much salt or other dried seasonings to enhance your next batch of canned salmon patties.