The Sweet-Savory Combo That Gives Chicken Sandwiches Next-Level Flavor

If you're someone who likes to roll cookies in a salty-sweet coating of sugar and salt for extra flavor, then you may be ready to take your next main meal to a whole new level. For example, if you're tired of consuming the same old fast food chicken sandwiches and want a surefire way to elevate a traditional at-home recipe, all you need is a saucy upgrade that incorporates both sweet and savory flavors.

Sure enough, the only condiment you need to upgrade homemade chicken sandwiches is maple butter. Especially if you like the idea of cooking homemade fried chicken in buttermilk and signature spices like smoked paprika, garlic powder, and onion powder, topping this dish with maple butter not only adds moisture but imparts one-of-a-kind flavor to stacked chicken sandwiches.

Not to mention, making your own maple butter is quick and easy. For a simple, all-purpose, glaze-like sauce, all you need to do is melt some salted or unsalted butter in a saucepan over your stove and then add the maple syrup to it. You can also microwave and vigorously mix the combined mixture in small increments until smooth. To achieve a thicker and more compound butter-like consistency, first reduce your maple syrup by bringing it to a gentle simmer and then whisk it into whipped butter. Now all you need to do is add a few spoonfuls of this sweet and salty butter over chicken sandwiches for an unbeatable finishing touch.