The Crucial Step You Need To Take Before Cooking In Your New Oven (It Could Save Your Dinner)

If you're a fan of baking, you're surely familiar with the satisfaction of upgrading your old, worn-out oven to a brand new one. So if your oven cooks food unevenly, it might be time to replace it. A well-maintained electric oven can sometimes last for up to 15 years or more. But when it's finally time to change it, a new oven can truly feel like a deserved upgrade.

Many new ovens can have a thermostat that's slightly inaccurate, reaching up to 15 degrees Fahrenheit higher or lower than the temperature you're expecting. Instead of letting your oven overheat and ending up with a fire hazard in your kitchen, why not take a few minutes and test it with a thermometer? If your new oven keeps burning or undercooking your meals, then this is a good sign that the thermostat is defective and needs recalibrating.

Calibrating the oven is actually pretty simple. You just need to adjust the temperature settings through the options menu. The user manual can walk you through the steps. Start by placing a rack in the center of the oven and setting a thermometer on it. When you set the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, let it fully preheat without opening the door. Once the oven is preheated, check the thermometer. If it's off by 15 degrees Fahrenheit or more, you may need to recalibrate it. Keep in mind that if you're calibrating an electric oven, the steps will slightly differ depending on whether your controls are analog or digital.