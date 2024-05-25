13 Delicious Ways To Use Costco's Ready To Eat Smoked Pulled Pork

A quick perusal of Costco's ready-to-eat pulled pork nets you a list of the usual suspects as far as ingredients are concerned: pork, plus rubbings of sea salt, black pepper, garlic powder, the works. All of this is then smoked with hickory flavoring, making a dish that's meant to be delish straight out of the package. But for creative home chefs, this deceptively simple recipe is the building block for fancier meals to come. Part of its flexibility as an ingredient comes from what it is.

Advertisement

Though Costco's brand doesn't say what cut of meat is used, pulled pork generally comes from the pig's shoulder, but you may also see it as pork butt in some recipes. Ironically, this meat is also from the shoulder because, in Colonial times, this cut was crammed into barrels, named "butts," and pork shoulder has been saddled with the name since then. In any event, both of these cuts of meat are tough and would be too tough to eat with any kind of enjoyment were it not for the fact that most pulled pork has been cooked for at least three hours. The lengthy cooking process softens up the meat, making it a logical choice to add to soups and salads, and everything in between. In this piece, you'll get a look at 13 of the yummiest ways to turn this grocery store quick meal into something more.

Advertisement