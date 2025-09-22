Whiskey Chai Is The Boozy Beverage That Will Keep You Warm All Winter

Many of the chai boxes found in supermarkets are chai concentrate, which is significantly stronger than what you'd brew ounce-for-ounce on the stovetop. For example, if you order the Tazo brand online, you'll need to add milk before heating the mixture or pouring it over ice.

These proportions will likely be a little different if you're using a scratch-made chai, in which case you might steep your tea, sugar, and spices right in the milk before straining. You'll then heat it back up if you prefer hot boozy chai, or let it cool a little longer to make an iced spiked chai without the cubes melting and diluting your efforts. Dairy-based chai preparations won't last more than a couple of days in the refrigerator, but the dairy-free concentrate will generally have a longer shelf life.

A shot (one to two ounces) of whiskey and a cinnamon stick or a bit of star anise added to the chai makes it a cocktail. Try the best honey-flavored Jim Beam bourbon, or reach for another sweet or spicy variety. You can often read the flavor notes on the bottle and compare them with the ingredients in your tea. With a hint of your favorite whiskey, you'll have a deeply flavorful chai that can be enjoyed at any temperature.