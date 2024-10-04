Are Derby Pie And Pecan Pie The Same?

But the thing about calling the pie "derby pie" as opposed to something else, well, that could be a bit problematic. The Kern family, the originators of the pie's recipe in 1954, have trademarked the name, which is why you see a circle-encased "R" after the pie's name on the official website of the family's company, Kern's Kitchen. It's also why, occasionally, the recipe and the name become fodder for lawsuits when commercial outfits try to sell pies by the same name.

It's now a pie that people officially associate with the Kentucky Derby, though the name wasn't chosen to coincide with the derby in mind, per se. No. It was literally luck of the draw — a name that the Kern family, Walter and Leaudra Kern and their son, George – drew out of a hat. The Kerns first served the pie at the Melrose Inn in Prospect, Kentucky, which is some 15 miles from Louisville, home of the Kentucky Derby. The inn no longer exists, but the pie and the family's new restaurant, Kern's Kitchen, do.

And while the name of the pie might have accidentally aligned itself with the famous horse race, the Kerns — the fourth generation of 'em — and their pie are now partners of the Kentucky Derby Festival. The Kerns' most impressive and largest derby pie came from this affiliation. Measuring 12 feet across, that wee morsel o' pie helped to kick off the re-opening of the Kentucky Derby Museum in 1985.