Are Eggshells Actually Good For Your Garden?

Using food waste like coffee grounds in the garden is a win-win, and if you happen to eat a lot of eggs, there's good news — you can use those discarded shells to benefit your greenery. Eggshells are one of the unexpected ingredients in your kitchen that can also fertilize your garden. One of the most beneficial things they can do for your plants is give them a calcium boost.

Eggshells are rich in calcium carbonate – a chemical that is hugely beneficial for a garden. Still, there is one small problem: this compound does not break down quickly. Left on their own, shells can take weeks or even months to release their nutrients. Luckily, there is a solution. With a little bit of basic science, you can unlock the calcium in your eggshells.

To do so, grind the shells into a fine powder, place them in a glass, and add an acid like lemon juice or vinegar. Let the eggshell and acid mixture sit for at least 12 hours, or even a few days, to allow the acid to break down the shells. Eventually, the shells will be gone, and you will be left with a milky white liquid. The acid/alkaline reaction turns the calcium carbonate in the shells into calcium citrate, which is a form of calcium that is soluble and easily absorbed by plants.