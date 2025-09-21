Are Eggshells Actually Good For Your Garden?
Using food waste like coffee grounds in the garden is a win-win, and if you happen to eat a lot of eggs, there's good news — you can use those discarded shells to benefit your greenery. Eggshells are one of the unexpected ingredients in your kitchen that can also fertilize your garden. One of the most beneficial things they can do for your plants is give them a calcium boost.
Eggshells are rich in calcium carbonate – a chemical that is hugely beneficial for a garden. Still, there is one small problem: this compound does not break down quickly. Left on their own, shells can take weeks or even months to release their nutrients. Luckily, there is a solution. With a little bit of basic science, you can unlock the calcium in your eggshells.
To do so, grind the shells into a fine powder, place them in a glass, and add an acid like lemon juice or vinegar. Let the eggshell and acid mixture sit for at least 12 hours, or even a few days, to allow the acid to break down the shells. Eventually, the shells will be gone, and you will be left with a milky white liquid. The acid/alkaline reaction turns the calcium carbonate in the shells into calcium citrate, which is a form of calcium that is soluble and easily absorbed by plants.
Other ways to use egg shells in the garden
Before you add this shell and acid mixture to your plants, dilute the liquid with water. (Otherwise, it will be too acidic for your plants). Once you've added water, transfer the liquid into a spray bottle and spritz your plants with some garden gold.
While sprinkling eggshells around your garden won't do much right away, they may help with deterring pests. Crushed eggshells can make it hard for slugs and snails to navigate soil, so a healthy sprinkling could keep them at bay. Egg shells are also useful for compost. As they break down, the shells release absorbable calcium, which can keep your soil healthy over time. You can also mix eggshells directly into your soil with vegetables that are prone to blossom end rot. The shells will slowly decompose and release calcium, making it a great preventive solution to this common plant issue, which is caused by a lack of calcium.
For those who are always on the hunt for creative ways to start plant seedlings, eggshells also make ideal biodegradable pots. This is a great way to start your seeds smarter. To do it, take a few eggshell halves, place them in an empty egg carton, and fill each shell with soil and seeds. When your seedlings are ready, transplant them into the soil, knowing that the shells will eventually decompose and add a calcium boost to your garden.