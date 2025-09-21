This Espresso Shot Deal At Costco Will Make You Want To Skip Your Starbucks Run

Starbucks is a popular punching bag when it comes to deriding overpriced, everyday luxuries. Of course, this is primarily if you're thinking about its larger, more complicated drinks, such as lattes with multiple syrups and venti Frappucinos (which can pack upwards of 45 grams of sugar into a nearly $7 drink). If you stick to the basics, though, a tall cup of plain-brewed coffee (Starbucks' most-caffeinated beverage) can be had for less than $3 and a double espresso for $3.25 (interestingly, the double espresso has double the calories but about half the caffeine of a tall coffee). Even $3 adds up if you're a frequent Starbucks patron, so finding ways to get your jolt of caffeine in a more cost-effective way is always appreciated.

One way to do so is at Costco, which carries a 10-pack of Bizzy double espresso shots in the refrigerated section for about $15, bringing the price of one doubleshot to approximately $1.50. Although the shots, which come in medium, blonde, or dark roasts, are refrigerated in-store, they can be taken on the go for up to two days. Bizzy encourages consumers to sip the shots, shoot them (similar to what you do with a 5-Hour Energy shot), or use them to practice your home barista skills. Pour the shot into a cup with whatever syrups or flavorings you desire and add cold milk for an iced latte or warmed, frothed milk for a hot latte or cappuccino.