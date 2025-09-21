This Espresso Shot Deal At Costco Will Make You Want To Skip Your Starbucks Run
Starbucks is a popular punching bag when it comes to deriding overpriced, everyday luxuries. Of course, this is primarily if you're thinking about its larger, more complicated drinks, such as lattes with multiple syrups and venti Frappucinos (which can pack upwards of 45 grams of sugar into a nearly $7 drink). If you stick to the basics, though, a tall cup of plain-brewed coffee (Starbucks' most-caffeinated beverage) can be had for less than $3 and a double espresso for $3.25 (interestingly, the double espresso has double the calories but about half the caffeine of a tall coffee). Even $3 adds up if you're a frequent Starbucks patron, so finding ways to get your jolt of caffeine in a more cost-effective way is always appreciated.
One way to do so is at Costco, which carries a 10-pack of Bizzy double espresso shots in the refrigerated section for about $15, bringing the price of one doubleshot to approximately $1.50. Although the shots, which come in medium, blonde, or dark roasts, are refrigerated in-store, they can be taken on the go for up to two days. Bizzy encourages consumers to sip the shots, shoot them (similar to what you do with a 5-Hour Energy shot), or use them to practice your home barista skills. Pour the shot into a cup with whatever syrups or flavorings you desire and add cold milk for an iced latte or warmed, frothed milk for a hot latte or cappuccino.
But is Bizzy better?
We've established that Bizzy double espresso shots are cheaper than Starbucks' espresso, but there are some reasons it might not be a better option overall. A doubleshot at Starbucks contains roughly 150 milligrams of caffeine, 50 mg more than Bizzy's. Additionally, if you're wanting the rich flavor and texture of an espresso, the Bizzy shot may be a disappointment since it's not actually espresso. Bizzy is a cold brew company; like its other products, the espresso shot is made via a cold brew process according to Bizzy's own online chatbot. However, the quality is still high; like other store-bought cold brews, Bizzy's bottled coffees, including the double espresso shots, are made with just water and Arabica coffee. While this speaks to the overall quality of Bizzy's products, the fact remains that this espresso is not true espresso.
Interestingly, Bizzy launched "Coffee Shots" back in 2017, which also came in 2-ounce bottles but contained 130 to 150 mg caffeine and came in three flavors (black, vanilla, and caramel). While the Coffee Shots received positive reviews, it seems the double espresso shots replaced them — and reviews are mixed. At least one reviewer deemed them undrinkably weak, especially when added to milk. However, if all you need is a quick caffeine kick, they may be worth it for the convenience and price.