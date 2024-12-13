5 Expert Tips For Buying Better Canned Cold Brew

On those days when two cups of coffee don't seem like enough, it might be time to pick up a cold brew instead. These strong drinks contain more caffeine than iced coffee thanks to their intensive brewing process, so one can keep you super-caffeinated and awake. Energy benefits aside, cold brews also generally taste silky and luxurious and boast lower acidity levels than flash brews. In short, these drinks have more benefits than one.

If you're not going to a cafe for a cold brew, or making one yourself at home, grabbing a canned one off the shelf is the next best thing. Still, with all the options available on grocery store shelves, how can you confidently decide which cans to add to your cart? To find out, Chowhound got exclusive intel from Taylor Young, an ACS-certified chemist and the Quality Director at Copper Moon Coffee, on what to look for in canned coffee. His handful of tips should help you in your quest for better canned cold brew.