The Best Knife For Cutting Tomatoes Without Squishing Them

Cutting tomatoes with a blunt or ill-suited knife can quickly leave you with a messy mix of juice and scattered pulp. That's why slicing this fruit is often considered one of the best tests for a knife's sharpness. The secret to a clean slice comes down to the type of blade you use.

To find out which knife is best for cutting tomatoes, Chowhound spoke exclusively with Kieron Hales — a Managing Partner and Head Chef at Zingerman's Cornman Farms. "For most home cooks, a small, serrated knife — often called a tomato knife or a small bread knife — is the best choice," he said. "This will give you the cleanest results."

The jagged edge of a serrated blade can easily pierce a tomato's skin without crushing the flesh underneath. But Hales, whose culinary experience includes cooking in Michelin-starred restaurants and feeding royalty, explained that there's a distinction between a home and professional chef's approach to cutting tomatoes. "For everyday use at home, a serrated knife is more forgiving if your knives aren't sharpened often or if you're tackling very ripe, delicate tomatoes," Hales said. "For chefs or anyone who sharpens regularly, a straight-edged chef's knife is unbeatable for versatility. I can cut tomatoes, onions, herbs, and proteins all with one blade." So, while a comprehensive kitchen knife collection should include a serrated knife, you can also use a sharp carving or chef's knife for the job. It is, after all, the standard in professional kitchens.