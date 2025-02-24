David Chang's Favorite Knife Proves You Don't Need To Spend Big On Kitchen Tools

The downside of cheap paring knives is that they don't last very long. In fact, it's probably a good idea to replace them about once a year because the blades can get worn down, and the thin knife edges can pick up nicks and scratches that sharpening can't fix. This is why they're often sold in a two-pack, making them even more affordable. The best place to buy a cheap paring knife is at a kitchen supply store, where you can find them for as little as $4 each. If there's no store like this near you, though, there are plenty of options on Amazon, like this four-piece set of VITUER paring knives.

In his Instagram video, David Chang said that his favorite model of cheap paring knife is made by Victorinox. This brand is perhaps better known for making Swiss army knives, but it's also a very popular manufacturer of low-cost knives for professional kitchens. You can find a similar model to the one Chang describes on Amazon for around $11, but any similar model priced low enough that you could easily replace it at a moment's notice is a good choice. Don't get too hung up on the brand. "Anything that's cheap, plastic handle, under 10 bucks, that's the paring knife for you," said Chang.