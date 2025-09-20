The Crucial Mistake You Have To Avoid When Making Oxtails

When it comes time to cook your oxtails, you'll want to start with some essential prep. Danielle Smith says you should rinse them in lime juice or vinegar to remove any heavy scent, then trim the excess fat. "Cut away the large chunks of white fat," she advises, "but leave a little for richness." She recommends seasoning generously with salt, black pepper, allspice, thyme, garlic, scallion and ginger. "Rub it right into the meat," she says. "Best if you season and let it marinate overnight."

Then you should begin braising the oxtails by giving them a good hot sizzle in a skillet with oil. "When you brown [them] first, by searing, you get a great and deep caramelized flavor base that you can't get otherwise," Smith explains. From there you should build your flavor in layers. Brown the meat, then scrape up the flavor bits from the pot, add seasonings and beef stock, and simmer slow and low. "The slow braise is the king of all methods," she says. "Low heat, long time, with the pot covered tight." She adds that patience is key: "Give it three to four hours on low heat, and it will melt in your mouth."

As it simmers on the stove, you can skim the fat off the top, as too much oil can overpower the flavor. Once it's nearly finished, Smith advises giving it a taste. "Wait until the last part of cooking to adjust salt and pepper, because the flavors will intensify as it reduces," she says. If you're new to oxtails, there's a lot of room for mistakes. But when you follow an expert's advice, they'll come out fall-off-the-bone tender and perfectly delicious every time.