The Crucial Mistake You Have To Avoid When Making Oxtails
Oxtail is generally the tail of a cow, not necessarily that of an ox, although that's where the name comes from since cows were originally domesticated from wild oxen. In years past, oxtails were thought of as leftover cuts to only be enjoyed by lower-class peasants, but now, they are the latest meat superstar with humble roots. After all, when you cook them correctly, they can be super delicious. There are some common mistakes that will ruin your oxtail stew, but the secret to super tender oxtail can be learned from chef Kwame Onwuach — it must be cooked long enough and at the right temperature. For more clarity on the subject, we talked to another expert for a Chowhound exclusive: Danielle Smith, who is the executive chef at Spice House, a Caribbean restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia.
She emphasizes that you shouldn't try to cut corners to save time in the kitchen. Instead, avoid rushing the process. "Oxtails are rich in collagen and tough, so they need time," Smith says. "You need to cook them long enough so they can fall off the bone with [a] silky texture." Smith adds that you shouldn't crank up the heat to cook them quickly. Because of their heavy collagen and bone makeup, they need a long time and low heat to cook to break down and add flavor and moisture to the meat. In particular, she recommends a slow braise.
How to cook oxtail for perfect texture and flavor
When it comes time to cook your oxtails, you'll want to start with some essential prep. Danielle Smith says you should rinse them in lime juice or vinegar to remove any heavy scent, then trim the excess fat. "Cut away the large chunks of white fat," she advises, "but leave a little for richness." She recommends seasoning generously with salt, black pepper, allspice, thyme, garlic, scallion and ginger. "Rub it right into the meat," she says. "Best if you season and let it marinate overnight."
Then you should begin braising the oxtails by giving them a good hot sizzle in a skillet with oil. "When you brown [them] first, by searing, you get a great and deep caramelized flavor base that you can't get otherwise," Smith explains. From there you should build your flavor in layers. Brown the meat, then scrape up the flavor bits from the pot, add seasonings and beef stock, and simmer slow and low. "The slow braise is the king of all methods," she says. "Low heat, long time, with the pot covered tight." She adds that patience is key: "Give it three to four hours on low heat, and it will melt in your mouth."
As it simmers on the stove, you can skim the fat off the top, as too much oil can overpower the flavor. Once it's nearly finished, Smith advises giving it a taste. "Wait until the last part of cooking to adjust salt and pepper, because the flavors will intensify as it reduces," she says. If you're new to oxtails, there's a lot of room for mistakes. But when you follow an expert's advice, they'll come out fall-off-the-bone tender and perfectly delicious every time.