Does Older Bourbon Always Taste Better? What Age Really Means

To some people, age may just be a number. But in the world of bourbons, age means a great deal. In fact, it's legislated that bourbon has to be aged for at least two years in order to be considered bourbon at all, just going to show how vital time is to crafting America's quintessential corn liquor. However, aging bourbon also means you'll end up with a smaller supply of old bourbon, and as such, many aged bourbons can cost a pretty penny. So are they really worth it when it comes to their taste? Chowhound spoke exclusively with a professional in the field to get their answer.

Deena Sayers serves as the beverage director of New York City's The Stand, and she understands the nuances surrounding aged bourbon. When asked outright if an older bourbon always tastes better, she responded simply, "Not always." As for her rationale, she explained, "Some very old bourbons I've tried leaned too dry and oaky for my palate. Personally, I prefer a balance — a happy medium where age adds depth without overwhelming the spirit." By virtue of aging in charred oak barrels, more of that oaky flavor is a characteristic of aged bourbon, which might not be a bourbon trend that suits you personally. Ultimately, you've got to know what you're looking for in a bourbon, and sometimes that means a younger option fits better. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't dabble in older varieties, especially if you have the chance to sample a rare find.