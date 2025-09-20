The Aldi Winking Owl Wine You Should Avoid Buying

When it comes to Aldi, you can rely on this international grocery chain to deliver on affordable items that most likely become your favorites. Aldi's reputation for making luxury products that are little less of a burden on your pocket makes it one of the best places to shop for the finer things in the aisles, like good quality chocolate bars and fancier bottles of wine. But before setting out to find some top quality bottles of alcohol to add to your collection, know that there are a few Aldi alcohol options that you should avoid buying, according to some of the reviews they have. The store's Winking Owl Pinot Grigio is among some of the worst reviewed wines at the grocery store.

Save your money and hosting reputation by opting out of the Winking Owl's Pinot Grigio at Aldi, especially if you're picky about the way you enjoy or pair your white wine. This bottle doesn't have raving reviews, with some noting that it tastes too acidic and gives the nostalgia of drinking your first glass of cheap wine back in college. If you're looking for the balance between a wine that doesn't break the bank as well as one that you can trust and place at the dinner table, skip out on this one. There are several bottles of Winking Owl wine to choose from, including chardonnay, moscato, merlot, sauvignon blanc, shiraz, and more, but while the decision may feel overwhelming, the pinot grigio is one you don't need to second guess about.