The Aldi Winking Owl Wine You Should Avoid Buying
When it comes to Aldi, you can rely on this international grocery chain to deliver on affordable items that most likely become your favorites. Aldi's reputation for making luxury products that are little less of a burden on your pocket makes it one of the best places to shop for the finer things in the aisles, like good quality chocolate bars and fancier bottles of wine. But before setting out to find some top quality bottles of alcohol to add to your collection, know that there are a few Aldi alcohol options that you should avoid buying, according to some of the reviews they have. The store's Winking Owl Pinot Grigio is among some of the worst reviewed wines at the grocery store.
Save your money and hosting reputation by opting out of the Winking Owl's Pinot Grigio at Aldi, especially if you're picky about the way you enjoy or pair your white wine. This bottle doesn't have raving reviews, with some noting that it tastes too acidic and gives the nostalgia of drinking your first glass of cheap wine back in college. If you're looking for the balance between a wine that doesn't break the bank as well as one that you can trust and place at the dinner table, skip out on this one. There are several bottles of Winking Owl wine to choose from, including chardonnay, moscato, merlot, sauvignon blanc, shiraz, and more, but while the decision may feel overwhelming, the pinot grigio is one you don't need to second guess about.
What to know about Aldi's Winking Owl Pinot Grigio
The majority of the reviews for this bottle of Winking Owl wine present it as mediocre at best. It isn't loudly praised on the internet and is mostly valued for being budget-friendly (it costs around $4 a bottle depending on your location in the country). If you prefer your pinot grigio lighter, with notes of white grape juice, this may be tolerable — but for something more flavorful and noticeable, this bottle isn't going to make a good impression.
The pinot grigio is criticized for being plain, underwhelming, and tasting like it was made by a novice, especially considering the expectation behind the Aldi brand. The pinot grigio falls flat in comparison to the other types of wines produced by Winking Owl, such as the chardonnay and moscato. Aldi's other wine brands, like Giretto, produce better-received bottles of pinot grigio, but Winking Owl hasn't quite gotten the formula down yet. In case you do need to get clued up on the best pinot grigio to keep on hand, we've done the hard work of taste-testing the best 14 bottles for every budget that are worthing keep on your shelf.