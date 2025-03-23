Repurpose Leftover Cereal Bags Into Convenient Freezer Storage

It might seem odd, but you may want to think twice before tossing the plastic bag that holds your boxed cereal. This heavy-duty plastic bag can easily be turned into the perfect freezer bag for storing your meats, vegetables, fruit, leftovers, and any other food you can freeze (maybe even McDonald's chicken nuggets?). Not just any plastic bag will work for freezing food. It needs to be a thick, durable material that withstands the rigid temperatures of your freezer — exactly the type of material the bag holding your cereal is made of.

To take advantage of this simple hack, once you've eaten the last of your cereal, pull out the plastic bag from the box and empty out the crumbs. Optionally, turn it inside out and give it a quick rinse to remove any remaining cereal residue. Just make sure to allow it to dry thoroughly before using it as a freezer bag.

After placing your food inside, take care to close the bag properly to prevent exposing the food to too much oxygen. Do this by simply squeezing out the air, rolling the top of the bag over, and using tape to seal the bag. Storing food in an airtight bag or container is the smartest storage tip to save your food from freezer burn. If you're unable to squeeze all the air out, try the water displacement method: Submerge the open bag in a container of water (without letting it fill) to help remove the air.