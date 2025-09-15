Say Goodbye To Boring Planters, These Trader Joe's Minis Are Perfect For Fall

Things are getting scary in the tiki-themed aisles of Trader Joe's this fall — scary good, that is. Each year, around September or so, Trader Joe's unveils its lineup of autumnal seasonal goods. From annual fall staples like apple cider donuts to Halloween Joe-Joe's cookies, there is a scary good snack for everyone at the kitschy grocery chain. Those with a green thumb need not worry about being excluded from the seasonal merriment, however, as Trader Joe's has just released new Bow Wow and Meow Tillandsia Planters. The mini planters are shaped like cats and dogs, only in skeletal form. They come in two colorways: black with white accents, and white with black accents. The tillandsia plants sprout from the head portion of these mini planters, giving the impression of spiky hair.

On the back of each spooky planter is a magnet, making it the perfect addition to your fridge. They are only available for a limited time, so go ahead and grab one if you feel so inclined. Each one costs $5.99, making these pocket-sized planters one heck of a deal. Tillandsia plants are pretty hardy, so don't worry about killing yours if you don't have a green thumb. They just need some sunlight and the occasional watering. Plus, if the whole plant aspect doesn't pan out, you've at least got yourself a cute little magnet that can always be repurposed to hold small items.