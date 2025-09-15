Say Goodbye To Boring Planters, These Trader Joe's Minis Are Perfect For Fall
Things are getting scary in the tiki-themed aisles of Trader Joe's this fall — scary good, that is. Each year, around September or so, Trader Joe's unveils its lineup of autumnal seasonal goods. From annual fall staples like apple cider donuts to Halloween Joe-Joe's cookies, there is a scary good snack for everyone at the kitschy grocery chain. Those with a green thumb need not worry about being excluded from the seasonal merriment, however, as Trader Joe's has just released new Bow Wow and Meow Tillandsia Planters. The mini planters are shaped like cats and dogs, only in skeletal form. They come in two colorways: black with white accents, and white with black accents. The tillandsia plants sprout from the head portion of these mini planters, giving the impression of spiky hair.
On the back of each spooky planter is a magnet, making it the perfect addition to your fridge. They are only available for a limited time, so go ahead and grab one if you feel so inclined. Each one costs $5.99, making these pocket-sized planters one heck of a deal. Tillandsia plants are pretty hardy, so don't worry about killing yours if you don't have a green thumb. They just need some sunlight and the occasional watering. Plus, if the whole plant aspect doesn't pan out, you've at least got yourself a cute little magnet that can always be repurposed to hold small items.
Other seasonal Trader Joe's finds worth snagging
These adorable little planters aren't the only spooky treat that Trader Joe's has up its sleeve this Halloween season. There have been rumblings of a particularly viral Trader Joe's fan-favorite item coming back to shelves just in time for trick or treating. For the uninitiated, the grocery chain first released a line of mini canvas totes for $3 in March 2024. To say they were a hit would be an understatement, as the bags sold out within minutes at many locations. Those mini tote bags are now set to make a comeback this fall, though no release date has yet been announced. The new mini canvas totes will be sold in various Halloween colors, including black, orange, and purple.
Other new autumnal additions to Trader Joe's include a sweet Maple Leaf Ice Cream Sandwich, which is made with maple-flavored ice cream and two delicious maple cookies; Spooky Bats & Cats Sour Gummy Candies; and Pumpkin Brioche Twist bread, perfect for making French toast on a fall morning. Just make sure to avoid Trader Joe's Pumpkin Loaf, as it lacks the desired pumpkin spice pizzazz.