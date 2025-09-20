Can Butternut Squash Be Eaten Raw?

As the weather gets colder, many cooks will start buying up seasonal produce like various winter squashes at the grocery store. Out of all these seasonal squashes, butternut squash always stands out thanks to its rich, buttery flavor. Plus, there's so many different ways to enjoy butternut squash beyond just making simple butternut squash soup.

Despite the squash's popularity, what most people don't know is that you can actually eat butternut squash raw. All you have to do is remove the skin and cut the squash down to a size that suits your needs. The squash will maintain its buttery flavor but instead of being soft from cooking, it will have a crunchier, almost carrot-like texture.

Even in raw form, butternut squash has seemingly endless possibilities. You can use it to add crunch to salads, make veggie pasta out of it, and much more. By combining it with other ingredients that complement and contrast its taste and texture, you can unlock a whole new world of using this popular squash.