Can Butternut Squash Be Eaten Raw?
As the weather gets colder, many cooks will start buying up seasonal produce like various winter squashes at the grocery store. Out of all these seasonal squashes, butternut squash always stands out thanks to its rich, buttery flavor. Plus, there's so many different ways to enjoy butternut squash beyond just making simple butternut squash soup.
Despite the squash's popularity, what most people don't know is that you can actually eat butternut squash raw. All you have to do is remove the skin and cut the squash down to a size that suits your needs. The squash will maintain its buttery flavor but instead of being soft from cooking, it will have a crunchier, almost carrot-like texture.
Even in raw form, butternut squash has seemingly endless possibilities. You can use it to add crunch to salads, make veggie pasta out of it, and much more. By combining it with other ingredients that complement and contrast its taste and texture, you can unlock a whole new world of using this popular squash.
Ways to eat raw butternut squash
One of the most common uses of raw butternut squash is in salads and slaws. Once the skin has been removed, you can grate the butternut squash into ribbons, which will make it much easier to incorporate into a salad. From there, you can add it to any salad or slaw you like.
As for what ingredients to pair raw butternut squash with, there are a lot of options. Popular ingredients that pair well with raw butternut squash include kale, dried cranberries, feta cheese, and apple slices. You can also try pairing it with other root vegetables like raw beets and carrots. If you want to add toppings to your salad or slaw, try chopped pecans for texture, sliced mint for freshness, or homemade vinaigrette for tang.
If salad and slaw isn't your thing, you can spiral the butternut squash to make veggie pasta. You can pair these spirals with other veggie pastas too, like zucchini or beet pasta, to make a nutritious and beautifully colorful meal. Last but not least, you can always blend raw butternut squash into a puree to use in other dishes or add it to smoothies if you so desire.