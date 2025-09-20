What A Legit Tequila Bar Will Give You As A Chaser Instead Of Lime And Salt
When someone asks the question of what you should follow up a shot of tequila with, your probably think you know the answer: It's simple, isn't it? Salt, tequila, lime, in that order. It's been a staple of college parties and cocktail bars for as long as any of us can remember. But it turns out that tequila is so much more than a quick way to get a buzz going — in fact, it can be a delicious, refined spirit, with just as much artistry and care put into its production as the finest Scotch whiskies. The best place to discover these "proper" tequilas is, unsurprisingly, a proper tequila bar. Here, you can explore this underrated spirit with the help of a bartender who really knows their stuff — and when you do, you'll find a very different chaser served than that lime wedge we're all used to. To find out more about exactly what, we spoke to Natalie Migliarini, a expert on the subject and founder of Beautiful Booze.
The chase you'll find in a legit tequila bar? Sangrita. Great — what is that, exactly? "Sangrita is a pairing that can be sipped side by side with a pour of neat tequila," Migliarini said. "It's a tomato and citrus based drink that pairs really well with the earthy and agave notes of tequila." That contrast is what makes it such a special combo with a great sipping tequila. "You should order it as a pairing to your favorite tequila and sip the tequila then sip the sangrita as an ultimate flavor pairing experience," Migliarini said.
What to look for in a legit tequila bar
So, now you know what to expect when going to a legit tequila bar. The only question now is, how do you find one? Luckily, you don't have to go all the way to the best cocktail bars in Mexico City... There are a few things to look for when searching for a great tequila bar (or, indeed, a great bar that serves tequila!). "The first sign is how knowledgeable the staff are about the tequila that the bar offers as well as any tequila cocktails on the menu," said Natalie Migliarini. "This includes being able to explain the basics of tequila and tasting notes to the general consumer so they understand what exactly tequila is and what to expect from a tasting experience or through a cocktail experience."
So, the bartender needs to know their reposed from their cristalino. "It also helps to be able to explain aromas, origin, and aging of each tequila expression on the menu," Migliarini explained. "In addition, being able to explain the inspiration and flavor notes of each tequila cocktail on the menu is super helpful in gaining a reputation for a great tequila bar."
You should also look out for what tequilas they have on display behind the bar. Having a good variety of tequilas — of all different types, not just one — is a good indicator that the place you're drinking is a solid bar. "Having a variety of high quality tequila options gives consumers the chance to try new things and become more educated as a whole," Migliarini added. Look for bars that really engage (and teach) their customers, too. "Another sign are bars that host tequila events and tastings as it shows that this is the place in the community to explore the world of tequila and where patrons can trust the recommendations of the staff as they are educated on the subject to teach about it and lead tastings," she told us.
What to order for the ultimate tequila and sangrita experience
Once you've found yourself a great tequila bar to visit and learn a little more, it's good to get an idea of what to ask for going in. Of course, it's perfectly alright to ask questions (in fact, you really should be, and a bartender who really loves what they do is going to be totally happy to answer them — making the whole experience more enjoyable). Once you've had a chance to sample a couple of tequilas and have found one you like, ask for it neat, with a sangrita on the side to chase it with. Sip them slowly — this isn't a drink to be rushed, and the flavor of a glass of tequila (much like a premium whiskey) will change over time as you drink it.
First up, the tequila — you'll get notes of roasted agave, earth, maybe some freshness and citrus from a brighter blanco tequila, and potentially a lovely, spicy oakiness, too, with notes of vanilla topping everything off. The sangrita, following suit, will bring a refreshing, palate-cleansing lift that'll prepare you for the next sip of tequila, each step in turn revealing something new about the flavors of the two drinks. The result is a wonderfully balanced contrast, with the relative richness and heat of the tequila playing perfectly against the sangrias acidity and sweetness, and both bringing subtly spicy notes that complement each other perfectly. This method transforms a funky party shot into a truly refined spirit tasting experience, with respect for both tradition and innovation. It's not just about getting drunk — it's history and flavor all in one package.