What A Legit Tequila Bar Will Give You As A Chaser Instead Of Lime And Salt

So, now you know what to expect when going to a legit tequila bar. The only question now is, how do you find one? Luckily, you don't have to go all the way to the best cocktail bars in Mexico City... There are a few things to look for when searching for a great tequila bar (or, indeed, a great bar that serves tequila!). "The first sign is how knowledgeable the staff are about the tequila that the bar offers as well as any tequila cocktails on the menu," said Natalie Migliarini. "This includes being able to explain the basics of tequila and tasting notes to the general consumer so they understand what exactly tequila is and what to expect from a tasting experience or through a cocktail experience."

So, the bartender needs to know their reposed from their cristalino. "It also helps to be able to explain aromas, origin, and aging of each tequila expression on the menu," Migliarini explained. "In addition, being able to explain the inspiration and flavor notes of each tequila cocktail on the menu is super helpful in gaining a reputation for a great tequila bar."

You should also look out for what tequilas they have on display behind the bar. Having a good variety of tequilas — of all different types, not just one — is a good indicator that the place you're drinking is a solid bar. "Having a variety of high quality tequila options gives consumers the chance to try new things and become more educated as a whole," Migliarini added. Look for bars that really engage (and teach) their customers, too. "Another sign are bars that host tequila events and tastings as it shows that this is the place in the community to explore the world of tequila and where patrons can trust the recommendations of the staff as they are educated on the subject to teach about it and lead tastings," she told us.