This Rick Steves Travel Dining Tip Will Keep You Out Of Tourist Traps

Whether you're traveling abroad or exploring a nearby city, finding new foods is one of the best parts of exploring new places. It can be tough, however, to avoid tourist traps if you're not familiar with an area, making it all too easy to get sucked into a mediocre, overpriced restaurant that fails to give you a true taste of the local flavors. To find better restaurants, guidebook author, TV producer, and European travel guru Rick Steves shared some travel tips with Travel + Leisure.

According to Steves, finding fantastic restaurants starts with keeping an eye out for off-the-beaten-path establishments where the locals are eating. "I will find a place on the low-rent street a few blocks away, thriving with happy, local customers," he said. Steves also suggests going to nearby food halls and grocers, as this is another great way to enjoy your meals in Europe.

In addition to venturing off main streets to find the best hidden gem restaurants, Steves also recommends staying away from eateries that clearly cater to tourists. For example, if a place has signs outside written in English, they may be trying to appeal to travelers — if English isn't typically spoken in the area you're visiting, that is. It's also best to stay away from restaurants that only offer menus written in English. If you're worried about not knowing the language, you can always use your phone to translate if necessary.