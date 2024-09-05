Why You Should Skip Continental Breakfasts In Europe
The breakfast table looks different all around the European continent. From Bavarian Weisswurstfrühstück to Italian cornettos, diving into the local cuisine is one of the best parts about traveling. For all those who agree, travel show host and author Rick Steves is right there with you, and he shared a tip on his website to ensure all have the best culinary experience while abroad. His advice? Skip the continental breakfasts while in Europe.
While this morning option can be a convenient choice, it's rarely ever worth the money. Continental breakfasts typically offer simple, barebones fare such as bread with jam and pastries. These lighter options might not be enough to fuel you until lunch. If you're not a fan of the offerings at the breakfast table, you're out of luck too, as you don't have a say in what is served. All too often, the hot food items at these breakfasts sit out on a table, growing cold before hungry travelers can reach them. Cold cuts get warm and sweaty as they sit, and early risers snag the best food items before most guests even arrive. Commonly, regional fare isn't on the able at all, and some hotels gouge the breakfast prices for unsuspecting tourists.
That's just a taste of what a buffet breakfast can look like. Simply put, continental breakfasts are a risky choice, so approach the idea of signing up for one with caution, and consider doing breakfast differently instead.
How to find the perfect European breakfast
If you're thinking about committing to a continental breakfast, do some research first. Some hotels or hostels might pair with local purveyors to provide fresh, local goods at their meals. (Think freshly baked bread or flaky pastries from the baker up the road.) Others may offer high quality fare made by local chefs with a unique regional menu to match. Still, generally speaking, most continental breakfasts are not of this standard, so look at reviews and photos of the hotel before booking, or call the hotel before your stay to learn more about the food. But generally, when traveling in Europe, look for breakfast elsewhere. After all, in a new place, the options are oh-so plentiful.
While some travelers might argue that continental breakfasts are worth it for their convenience, and hey, to each their own, it's not too difficult to find an alternative. In a new European city, there are likely dozens of breakfast options within walking distance of your hotel. Whether it's local fare you're seeking, something affordable or more upscale, travelers can easily curate a perfect European breakfast. Why not add to a long list of happy experiences to look back on?
Other tips to find a good restaurant while abroad
There are plenty of ways to find a good restaurant while abroad. Take a look at a map to see what's nearby, ask the hotel concierge about their favorite spots, or stop a stranger on the street to ask for advice. Don't be shy! You never know what will happen until you try.
Talk to a bartender or a taxi driver, do a quick internet search or peruse social media, or even just walk around town while following your nose. Stay safe, but remember that getting lost and wandering the city can often lead to an unexpected treat. In Europe, there are countless charming cafes and coffee shops to spend time in, so go where the locals go, and try to avoid places catering to tourists with American cuisine like bacon and eggs. You traveled a long way to get to Europe, so try out the unique local cuisine.
The food options in Europe are endless, and the prices and flavors are often better, so pick one of these tips and follow it to a more satisfying breakfast. Of course, traveling can be hectic, and some meals you just want to check off the list to focus on the other sights and sounds around you. If that's you, go continental. Still, for diehard foodies, taking the extra time to find a better breakfast is often very much worth it. After all, when in Rome, you should do as the Romans do.