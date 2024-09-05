Why You Should Skip Continental Breakfasts In Europe

The breakfast table looks different all around the European continent. From Bavarian Weisswurstfrühstück to Italian cornettos, diving into the local cuisine is one of the best parts about traveling. For all those who agree, travel show host and author Rick Steves is right there with you, and he shared a tip on his website to ensure all have the best culinary experience while abroad. His advice? Skip the continental breakfasts while in Europe.

While this morning option can be a convenient choice, it's rarely ever worth the money. Continental breakfasts typically offer simple, barebones fare such as bread with jam and pastries. These lighter options might not be enough to fuel you until lunch. If you're not a fan of the offerings at the breakfast table, you're out of luck too, as you don't have a say in what is served. All too often, the hot food items at these breakfasts sit out on a table, growing cold before hungry travelers can reach them. Cold cuts get warm and sweaty as they sit, and early risers snag the best food items before most guests even arrive. Commonly, regional fare isn't on the able at all, and some hotels gouge the breakfast prices for unsuspecting tourists.

That's just a taste of what a buffet breakfast can look like. Simply put, continental breakfasts are a risky choice, so approach the idea of signing up for one with caution, and consider doing breakfast differently instead.