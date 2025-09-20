Give Your Next Batch Of Banana Bread The S'mores Treatment And Thank Us Later
While you can certainly bring the campfire home and make air fryer s'mores, you can also elevate your favorite baked goods with this signature treat's main ingredients. For example, banana bread is a classic snack that can take on a number of additional flavors. Even though you can use another fruit to improve the flavor of your banana bread with an ingredient like orange juice, why not give your next loaf a more decadent upgrade with crushed graham crackers, marshmallows, and chocolate chips?
Fortunately, there's more than one convenient way to adjust your banana bread recipe to incorporate the flavor of classic s'mores. Recipe adjustments can be made either to your banana bread batter or to create a worthwhile topping. For starters, when it comes to preparing your batter, in order to incorporate the sweet flavor and crunchy texture of graham crackers, turn a handful of them into crumbs and use that to replace a portion of the flour in your recipe.
On the other hand, marshmallows are a bit trickier to add since they tend to melt during baking. To create a more visually appealing end result, layer your batter accordingly. To your loaf pan, simply add a full layer of large marshmallows between even layers of batter. Once baked, you'll have tasty banana bread dotted with pockets of melty marshmallow. Lastly, to incorporate chocolate, add a handful (or two) of your favorite chocolate chips to the batter and reserve more to make an ultra-rich topping.
How to make a delicious s'mores-inspired banana bread topping
While crushed graham crackers, chocolate chips, and marshmallows are three of many banana bread mix-ins that can elevate your loaves, you can also use these tasty ingredients to give your bread a show-stopping final touch. To keep preparation simple, once you add your bread batter to the pan, cover the top with extra chocolate chips before baking. To successfully incorporate a topping of graham cracker crumbs without burning them, add them at the halfway point of your bread's baking time.
You can also follow the same protocol when adding marshmallows. However, add them closer to the end of your bread's cook time so they won't be completely melted. Conversely, try adding extra chocolate and marshmallows to your bread only after it's been fully baked and partially cooled. Once you add your toppings, simply place your bread back in the oven and broil it for just one to two minutes.
If you don't want to mess with your broiler, instead of adorning your bread with chocolate chips and marshmallows, transform these extras into frosting-like spreads. Cover your loaf of freshly baked banana bread with a chocolate ganache made from hot heavy cream and chopped chocolate. You can also prepare a marshmallow-inspired frosting by whipping together a small amount of sugar, egg whites, and hot water. Once you apply this airy frosting to your bread, consider giving it a toasted look by using a handheld kitchen torch like the Sondiko Butane Torch from Amazon for a final s'mores-like touch.