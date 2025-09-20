Give Your Next Batch Of Banana Bread The S'mores Treatment And Thank Us Later

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While you can certainly bring the campfire home and make air fryer s'mores, you can also elevate your favorite baked goods with this signature treat's main ingredients. For example, banana bread is a classic snack that can take on a number of additional flavors. Even though you can use another fruit to improve the flavor of your banana bread with an ingredient like orange juice, why not give your next loaf a more decadent upgrade with crushed graham crackers, marshmallows, and chocolate chips?

Fortunately, there's more than one convenient way to adjust your banana bread recipe to incorporate the flavor of classic s'mores. Recipe adjustments can be made either to your banana bread batter or to create a worthwhile topping. For starters, when it comes to preparing your batter, in order to incorporate the sweet flavor and crunchy texture of graham crackers, turn a handful of them into crumbs and use that to replace a portion of the flour in your recipe.

On the other hand, marshmallows are a bit trickier to add since they tend to melt during baking. To create a more visually appealing end result, layer your batter accordingly. To your loaf pan, simply add a full layer of large marshmallows between even layers of batter. Once baked, you'll have tasty banana bread dotted with pockets of melty marshmallow. Lastly, to incorporate chocolate, add a handful (or two) of your favorite chocolate chips to the batter and reserve more to make an ultra-rich topping.