The Pizza Restaurant Chain Where The Booze Options Change Depending On The Location

Pizza and beer. It's a classic combo that's not a bad option for a quick lunch, dinner with friends, a party, or even a tailgate gathering. That said, as popular as pizza is in the United States, most of your typical delivery chains don't offer beer as an option.

The same cannot be said for Blaze Pizza — the fast casual pizza chain that has more than 340 locations across 38 states and six countries. Blaze, which is partially owned by NBA superstar LeBron James, knows what's up when it comes to pizza and beer. Each location provides a decent amount of beer selections to pair with the chain's customizable, build-it-your-way pizzas that include its famous thin crust and more than 35 different cheeses, toppings, and finishing sauces to choose from. It's one of many fast casual chains, like Wahlburgers and Dave's Hot Chicken, that offer alcohol.

But don't expect every Blaze Pizza location to provide simple, standard beers, let alone the same ones. The company encourages each restaurant owner to offer beer selections their community would enjoy, including beers from local and nearby breweries.