The Pizza Restaurant Chain Where The Booze Options Change Depending On The Location
Pizza and beer. It's a classic combo that's not a bad option for a quick lunch, dinner with friends, a party, or even a tailgate gathering. That said, as popular as pizza is in the United States, most of your typical delivery chains don't offer beer as an option.
The same cannot be said for Blaze Pizza — the fast casual pizza chain that has more than 340 locations across 38 states and six countries. Blaze, which is partially owned by NBA superstar LeBron James, knows what's up when it comes to pizza and beer. Each location provides a decent amount of beer selections to pair with the chain's customizable, build-it-your-way pizzas that include its famous thin crust and more than 35 different cheeses, toppings, and finishing sauces to choose from. It's one of many fast casual chains, like Wahlburgers and Dave's Hot Chicken, that offer alcohol.
But don't expect every Blaze Pizza location to provide simple, standard beers, let alone the same ones. The company encourages each restaurant owner to offer beer selections their community would enjoy, including beers from local and nearby breweries.
Custom pizza with local beer
Outside of stopping at a Blaze Pizza to check out the location's beer selection, you can guess what the restaurant may offer based on neighboring breweries. For example, the Asheville, North Carolina, location might serve beer from the local Wicked Weed Brewery or BooJum Brewery about 30 miles away in Waynesville. The Albuquerque, New Mexico, location might have options from nearby Four Peaks Brewing in Arizona or Left Hand Brewing in Colorado. Finally, the Atlanta, Georgia, locations would most likely have beers from nearby breweries like Steady Hand Brewing.
We contacted a few locations for more details, and Blaze Pizza says that most of its locations offer bottled beer instead of tap. It also offers some more standard beer selections, like Michelob Ultra and Bud Light. For wine drinkers, you'll typically find a limited number of canned wines from companies like Barefoot Wine to enjoy alongside your pizza.
As the fast casual chain continues to grow and expand beyond its 340-plus locations, you can expect to see even more beer options inside Blaze Pizza restaurants. That's a win for both pizza and beer lovers across the United States.