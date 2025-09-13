This Tennessee Donut Shop Is Alton Brown's Favorite

Very few celebrity chefs are as iconic and beloved as Alton Brown. He's had so many memorable TV moments and has a seemingly endless wealth of culinary knowledge and useful cooking tips that every home cook needs to know. The only thing more interesting than his expertise is who he actually is, especially his own foodie habits — which are fortunately pretty well-documented.

Alton Brown has gone on record several times discussing his personal favorite restaurants. One of his standout favorites is Gibson's Donuts, a fixture in the Memphis scene since the '60s best known for its old fashion glazed donuts, which Alton Brown particularly recommends people try. The celebrity chef has lauded the shop many times; on "The Eater Upsell" podcast (via Action News 5), he referred to Gibson's Donuts as the makers of "the best donut in the United States" and went so far as to say that "if all the other donuts went away and I still had Gibson's, I'd be okay."

Alton Brown also showcased Gibson's Donuts on Season 9, Episode 11, of Food Network's "All Star: Best Thing I Ever Ate," further propelling the shop into the spotlight. His reach and influence as a celebrity chef definitely helped encourage out-of-towners to try the donut shop. Like Alton Brown, they were not disappointed. Visitors have praised Gibson's Donuts, recommending not only the old fashioned glazed donuts but also other treats from its menu, such as the apple fritters and New Orleans buttermilk variants. As for how Memphis locals feel, many agree with Alton Brown's sentiments that Gibson's Donuts is one of, if not the, best food joints the city has to offer.